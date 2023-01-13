Burning love! Riley Keough’s romance with stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen is a Hollywood fairy tale come true after they met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

“We only started dating after we did re-shoots in Australia because the crew is smaller and I got to meet him,” Keough — the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and ex-husband Danny Keough, who also shared late son Benjamin Keough — recalled to USA Today in April 2016. “Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, ‘I could see myself having kids with this person.’ It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool.”

She added at the time: “We’re obsessed with each other, but it was deeper than that. I always felt comfortable around him. You know when you feel weird when you first start dating someone, or like you don’t want to eat in front of them, you wake up and put make up on or something weird? I just always felt very comfortable with him, always wanted to be near him, even from the beginning.”

Nearly two years later, Smith-Petersen proposed and shared the happy news via Facebook. “So that happened,” the Australia native wrote in August 2014, sharing a selfie of his then-fiancée wearing her engagement ring, which he had made from a diamond gifted from his mother.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress and Smith-Petersen tied the knot nearly one year later in February 2015 in a romantic Napa, California, ceremony, surrounded by their celebrity pals including Kristen Stewart, Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevingne.

“I’m so excited! He’s the one! We’re going to be together forever,” Riley — who was briefly engaged to Alex Pettyfer in 2012 — gushed to Town & Country in March 2015. “[Marriage is] the right thing [for us] to do right now. Like, I want to have children with Ben, and I know we’ll always be close. That’s what you want anytime you get married.”

The Zola star and the filmmaker quickly settled into newlywed bliss — along with their French bulldog Grubs.

“Ben got his black belt today in BJJ. He always wanted to get his black belt before he turned 30 and he did it!!! I’m so proud of you,” the War Pony actress wrote via Instagram in April 2021, praising her man’s Jiu-Jitsu accomplishment.

Smith-Petersen also frequently shares loved-up snaps of the married couple via social media.

“7 years of RAD luck. I love you to the moon & back. 7,000 more years please,” he wrote via Instagram in February 2022, celebrating their anniversary with a throwback wedding portrait.

Scroll below to see Riley and Smith-Petersen’s complete relationship timeline: