“We only started dating after we did re-shoots in Australia because the crew is smaller and I got to meet him,” Keough — the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and ex-husbandDanny Keough, who also shared late son Benjamin Keough — recalled to USA Todayin April 2016. “Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, ‘I could see myself having kids with this person.’ It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool.”
She added at the time: “We’re obsessed with each other, but it was deeper than that. I always felt comfortable around him. You know when you feel weird when you first start dating someone, or like you don’t want to eat in front of them, you wake up and put make up on or something weird? I just always felt very comfortable with him, always wanted to be near him, even from the beginning.”
“I’m so excited! He’s the one! We’re going to be together forever,” Riley — who was briefly engaged to Alex Pettyfer in 2012 — gushed to Town & Countryin March 2015. “[Marriage is] the right thing [for us] to do right now. Like, I want to have children with Ben, and I know we’ll always be close. That’s what you want anytime you get married.”
“Ben got his black belt today in BJJ. He always wanted to get his black belt before he turned 30 and he did it!!! I’m so proud of you,” the War Pony actress wrote via Instagram in April 2021, praising her man’s Jiu-Jitsu accomplishment.
“7 years of RAD luck. I love you to the moon & back. 7,000 more years please,” he wrote via Instagram in February 2022, celebrating their anniversary with a throwback wedding portrait.
Scroll below to see Riley and Smith-Petersen’s complete relationship timeline:
Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock
2012
Riley played one of the wives of Hugh Keays-Byrne’s Immortal Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road, where Smith-Petersen was hired as a stuntman. When the production did reshoots in Australia, the twosome quickly bonded during downtime.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
August 2014
After Smith-Petersen confirmed their engagement, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that they are “perfect for each other.”
A second insider added at the time: “[I am] so happy for them. They joked about having a dog 'baby' together now and how it was just a matter of time until they made it official.”
Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
February 2015
Us confirmed the pair wed on February 4.
Credit: Courtesy of Ben Smith Petersen/Instagram
February 2017
“Everything is better coz of u,” Smith-Petersen captioned a selfie with his wife.
Credit: Courtesy of Riley Keough/Instagram
May 2019
The couple shared a smooch during a beach getaway.
Credit: Courtesy of Ben Smith Petersen/Instagram
December 2019
After the Triple Frontier stuntman needed hip surgery, he praised his wife for taking charge of his recovery. “I’m so thankful to have you every day but especially today. Appreciate was. I love you,” he captioned hospital selfies via Instagram.
Credit: Courtesy of Ben Smith Petersen/Instagram
May 2021
“Hippy borfday, you are very sweet & I am very stupid & we are both borderline old now & I love you a lot,” Smith-Petersen captioned a birthday tribute to Riley.
Credit: Courtesy of Riley Keough/Instagram
December 2021
The married pair were all smiles during a London vacation.
Credit: Courtesy of Riley Keough/Instagram
February 2022
“Me ❤️ u,” the actress captioned an Instagram post as she cuddled her man.