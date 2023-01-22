Party of three! Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter, Riley Keough, and husband Ben Smith-Petersen secretly welcomed their first child, Us Weekly can confirm.

A rep for the Zola star, 33, told Us that the actress and Smith-Petersen, 31, are proud parents to a baby girl.

While the married couple have not further revealed their little one’s birth date or name, the stuntman first shared the news at the memorial service for his late mother-in-law.

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” he said on Sunday, January 22, reading aloud his wife’s eulogy. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart.”

The pair celebrated their seven-year anniversary in February 2022.

“7 years of RAD luck. I love you to the moon & back. 7,000 more years please,” Smith-Petersen wrote via Instagram alongside a throwback wedding photo of the twosome.

The Girlfriend Experience alum –– who Presley shared with ex-husband Danny Keough –– met the stuntman on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road and sparks quickly flew between the costars.

“We only started dating after we did re-shoots in Australia because the crew is smaller and I got to meet him,” Riley recalled to USA Today in April 2016. “Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, ‘I could see myself having kids with this person.’ It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool.”

The couple got engaged in August 2014, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly that the duo are “perfect for each other.”

“So happy for them. They joked about having a dog ‘baby’ together now and how it was just a matter of time until they made it official,” another insider shared with Us at the time.

In February 2015, nearly one year after the Australia native proposed, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress and Smith-Petersen tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Napa, California.

“I’m so excited! He’s the one! We’re going to be together forever,” Riley gushed to Town & Country in March 2015. “[Marriage is] the right thing [for us] to do right now. Like, I want to have children with Ben, and I know we’ll always be close. That’s what you want anytime you get married.”

The married couple have been candid about sharing their love for each other on social media over the years.

After the Triple Frontier stuntman had hip surgery in December 2019, he praised his wife via Instagram. “I’m so thankful to have you every day but especially told. Appreciate was. I love you,” he captioned a hospital selfie of the duo.

Before her marriage with Smith-Petersen, the California native was previously engaged to Alex Pettyfer from 2012 to 2013.

Despite finding happiness in her love life, the Devil All the Time actress has been candid about her family’s personal struggles over the years. In July 2020, Riley tragically lost her younger brother, Benjamin, to suicide.

The Lodge star broke her silence a week after news of her brother’s passing broke.

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me,” Riley wrote via Instagram alongside a series of photos featuring Benjamin. “You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector.”

On January 12, the American Honey actress faced another tragedy when mom Lisa Marie was rushed into the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. Hours later, the “Storm & Grace” singer’s mother — Riley’s grandmother –– Priscilla Presley announced that her beloved daughter had died at age 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla, 77, said in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Almost a week following her death, it was confirmed that the late singer’s three daughters – Riley and twins Harper and Finley, 14 – will inherit Graceland, Elvis Presley’s estate.