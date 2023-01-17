All in the family. Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters — Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood — will inherit Graceland after her death.

Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Tennessee, estate, which was initially passed down to his only child, Lisa Marie, will remain in the family, a representative for Graceland confirmed to People in a statement on Monday, January 16.

The property, which is in a trust, will go to Riley, 33, and her twin half-sisters, Harper and Finley, 14, following their mother’s death on Thursday, January 12.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday that Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California, home. Hours later, the “Storm & Grace” singer’s mother, Priscilla Presley, announced that Lisa Marie had died at age 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

One day later, a rep for Lisa Marie’s eldest child, Riley, confirmed to Us that the Elvis by the Presleys coauthor would be laid to rest at Graceland “next to her beloved son Ben.”

Lisa Marie shared daughter Riley and late son Benjamin Keough with her first husband, Danny Keough. The couple split in 1994 after six years of marriage. The “I’ll Figure It Out” songstress was married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and to Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

She wed for a fourth time in 2006, exchanging vows with Michael Lockwood, who is the father of her twin girls. The pair called it quits in 2016 and finalized their divorce five years later.

In October 2020, Lisa Marie’s only son, Benjamin, was laid to rest at Graceland alongside his loved ones. Benjamin was 27 years old when he died by suicide in July 2020.

Lisa Marie will be latest Presley family member to be buried at the Tennessee estate. Her father, who died in August 1977 at age 42, as well as her grandparents Vernon and Gladys Presley were laid to rest on the property.

Elvis’ grandmother, Minnie Mae, is also buried at Graceland and his twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth.

Graceland was left to Lisa Marie in a trust when she was just nine years old, according to the estate’s official website. The trust was dissolved when the “Nobody Noticed It” singer turned 25 years old in 1993, giving Lisa Marie full ownership of the house and land that once belonged to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Elvis’ only heir then formed The Elvis Presley Trust, which allowed her and her mother to manage the estate along with the help of the National Bank of Commerce. Priscilla, who was married to the “Blue Suede Shoes” crooner from 1967 to 1973 is also the mother of Navarone Garibaldi, whom she shares with Marco Garibaldi.

In addition to being the final resting place of Elvis and his family, the home has served as a place where the group pays tribute to his legacy.

In August 2017, Lisa Marie and three of her four children held a public vigil on the 40th anniversary of the “Jailhouse Rock” singer’s death. Two years later, Priscilla appeared in two Hallmark movies, which were filmed at Graceland: Wedding at Graceland and Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays.