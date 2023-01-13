Gone too soon. Celebrities are mourning the death of Elvis Presley’s daughter, musician Lisa Marie Presley, after her death at age 54.

Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed that the singer died on Thursday, January 12.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to People at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

News of the “Storm & Grace” singer’s death came hours after Us Weekly confirmed she had been rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. TMZ, who was first to report the news, revealed that Lisa Marie was taken to the emergency room after paramedics performed CPR at her home in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the Tennessee native, who is the only child of Priscilla and the late Elvis, regained a pulse before she was transferred to a nearby hospital.

Just two days prior to her passing, the “Idiot” songstress attended the 2023 Golden Globes alongside her mother in support of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, which was nominated for three awards. Austin Butler, who portrayed the King of Rock ’n’ Roll in the film and won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his role, paid homage to both Lisa Marie and Priscilla for their support of the movie.

“I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros and the Presley family, thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” the Switched at Birth alum, 31, said while the two women cried in the audience. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Shortly after news of Lisa Marie’s death broke on Thursday, celebrities quickly took to social media to pay their respects to the songwriter.

“Lisa Marie Presley… how heartbreaking,” LeAnn Rimes wrote via Twitter. “I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley.”

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan also honored his late friend with a touching tribute. “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow,” he wrote alongside a photo of the twosome via Twitter. “This would be sorrow and on. more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find [sic] the words to express how sad this truly is.”

Lisa Marie’s death is the latest in a string of losses for the famous family. After losing Elvis in August 1977, at age 42, the musical brood mourned the passing of the “Nobody Noticed It’ singer’s only son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27.

Lisa Marie shared Benjamin and daughter Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough. The exes finalized their divorce in 1994. She went on to wed Michael Jackson that same year. After the duo called it quits in 1996, she married Nicolas​ Cage in 2002. When the pair parted ways two years later, the philanthropist tied the knot with Michael Lockwood. They welcomed twin girls Finely and Harper in 2008 before calling it quits eight years later.

Scroll down to read more heartfelt tributes about the late star: