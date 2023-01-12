Michael Lockwood, who was previously married to Lisa Marie Presley, has spoken out after learning of the songwriter’s hospitalization.

“Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children,” Lockwood’s attorney, Joseph Yanny, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, January 12.

Presley, 54, and the guitarist, 61, tied the knot in 2006, before welcoming twin daughters Harper and Finley two years later. The twosome, who separated in 2016, have since been involved in a lengthy custody battle regarding child support and joint finances.

“Michael will be fine as he always is. The most important thing always and now is Lisa Marie gets better and that the children don’t suffer as a result of this,” Yanny said on Thursday, revealing the As the Village Sleeps composer currently has custody of the 11-year-olds. “They are beautiful little girls and don’t need this in their life.”

News broke hours earlier on Thursday that the “Dirty Laundry” singer — who is the only child of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis Presley — had been rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. TMZ, who was first to report the news, noted that Lisa Marie had been given CPR by paramedics after they received an emergent call to her Calabasas, California, residence. She regained a pulse before being transferred to a nearby hospital. Further details about her condition have not been shared.

Two days earlier, Lisa Marie and her 77-year-old mother attended the 80th Annual Golden Globes on behalf of Baz Luhrmann’s nominated Elvis biopic. Austin Butler, who portrayed the late “Jailhouse Rock” crooner in the 2022 film, gave the two women a sweet shout-out in his Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture acceptance speech.

“I also want to thank … the Presley family, thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts and your memories [and] your home to me,” the Switched at Birth alum, 31, said on Tuesday, January 10, during the broadcast. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla: I love you forever.”

Cameras then panned to Priscilla and Lisa Marie as they teared up at Butler’s tribute to Elvis, who died in 1977 at the age of 42.

Neither Priscilla, Lisa Marie nor her children — she also shares daughter Riley Keough with ex Danny Keough, alongside late son Benjamin Keough — have publicly addressed her condition.

