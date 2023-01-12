Lisa Marie Presley walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet days before she was hospitalized for a cardiac arrest.

Presley, 54, was in attendance at the 80th annual awards ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, in Los Angeles, to show support for Austin Butler. The actor, 31, was nominated for Best Performance in a Drama Motion Picture following his portrayal of her father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann‘s musical biopic.

“I’m so excited and I hope he wins,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight after playfully interrupting Butler’s interview with the outlet.

Lisa Marie said the Carrie Diaries alum’s performance as her late dad was “truly mind-blowing” to watch. “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she recalled. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

Butler, for his part, ultimately went home with the trophy and included Lisa Marie in his acceptance speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said to the singer and her mom, Priscilla Presley, as they sat in the audience. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Ahead of his win, Butler previously discussed the challenges of bringing Elvis’ legacy to life on the big screen.

“Looking at your dad, you watch him onstage and you just go, ‘How are you doing that?'” he told Lisa Marie during the June 2022 special Exclusively Elvis. “It’s so remarkable, and it’s hard not to feel like you’re so small in comparison and that you’re not enough. And so, for me all those things that I could then find that clicked into his spirit then became the thing that carried me through.”

The “Lights Out” singer, who joined Butler for the TV feature, praised his talent at the time, saying, “It’s almost as if he channeled him. He put everything he had, his heart, his soul, everything he had into researching, reading, watching, learning. He honored him in every way possible.”

Two days after showing her support for Butler at the Golden Globes, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to ET that officers responded to a call about someone going into cardiac arrest at Lisa Marie’s Calabasas home. After arriving at the location on Thursday, January 12, paramedics were able to help the songwriter regain a pulse. Us Weekly confirmed she was transferred to a nearby hospital shortly after the incident.