Sebastian Stan looked sharp in a shiny black tux as Bob Odenkirk rocked a sleek navy jacket and tie. Andrew Garfield, for his part, was a must-see in a Zegna burnt-orange ensemble. The Breathe actor, 39, who is nominated for his role as Detective Jeb Pyre in the hit show Under the Banner of Heaven, paired the look with a simple Omega watch.
Garfield is no rookie when it comes to turning heads at the Golden Globes. At the 2017 celebration, he looked extra handsome in a Gucci tuxedo. He wore a crisp white shirt underneath and a black bowtie. To spice up the look, the Amazing Spider-Man star had his brunette locks pushed back and posed with one hand in his pocket. The Tick, Tick … Boom! actor’s stunning fit and gleaming smile obviously landed him a spot on our hottest hunks list.
Another dapper dude at the 2023 soirée was Donald Glover, who is nominated for his role in Atlanta. He commanded attention on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent suit. The getup included a white kimono, baggy pants, gold jewelry and was finished with a classy black jacket.
After not airing the ceremony in 2022 due to diversity and misconduct issues, the Golden Globes are back. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is the host of the 80th annual show, and the awards will air from 8-10 pm ET. Viewers can livestream it on NBC as well as Peacock.
The president of HFPA, Helen Hoehne, lovingly commented on Carmicheal hosting the show. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” she said. Hoehne continued, “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”
Keep scrolling to see all these fine fellas and more who graced the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes:
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
See the Hottest Hunks at the 2023 Golden Globes: Austin Butler, Andrew Garfield and More: Pics
Stylish studs! Fan-favorite actors arrived at the 2023 Golden Globes dressed to impress.
[ami-related id="" url="https://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/pictures/golden-globe-awards-2023-red-carpet-style-what-the-stars-wore/" title="Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore" target="_blank" thumb="false" imgsrc="" imgid="" format="" flag="" channel=""]
The moment Hollywood’s hottest hunks stepped onto the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, January 10, they had Us swooning over their classy tuxedos, vibrant jackets and bold accessories.
Sebastian Stan looked sharp in a shiny black tux as Bob Odenkirk rocked a sleek navy jacket and tie. Andrew Garfield, for his part, was a must-see in a Zegna burnt-orange ensemble. The Breathe actor, 39, who is nominated for his role as Detective Jeb Pyre in the hit show Under the Banner of Heaven, paired the look with a simple Omega watch.
Garfield is no rookie when it comes to turning heads at the Golden Globes. At the 2017 celebration, he looked extra handsome in a Gucci tuxedo. He wore a crisp white shirt underneath and a black bowtie. To spice up the look, the Amazing Spider-Man star had his brunette locks pushed back and posed with one hand in his pocket. The Tick, Tick … Boom! actor’s stunning fit and gleaming smile obviously landed him a spot on our hottest hunks list.
[ami-related id="3112454" url="https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/pictures/golden-globes-2023-hottest-couples-on-the-red-carpet/" title="Sizzle Reel! Hottest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes" target="_blank" thumb="false" imgsrc="https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Hottest-2023-Golden-Globes-Couples-952.jpg?quality=86&strip=all" imgid="3112438" format="gallery" flag="" channel="9"]
Another dapper dude at the 2023 soirée was Donald Glover, who is nominated for his role in Atlanta. He commanded attention on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent suit. The getup included a white kimono, baggy pants, gold jewelry and was finished with a classy black jacket.
[jwplayer iEq8KknV-zhNYySv2]
One of the most talked about men’s looks of the night was Billy Porter’s garb. He sported a velvet magenta Christian Siriano tuxedo dress. The look was finished with a breathtaking train, silver rings and dazzling rhinestone platform boots.
After not airing the ceremony in 2022 due to diversity and misconduct issues, the Golden Globes are back. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is the host of the 80th annual show, and the awards will air from 8-10 pm ET. Viewers can livestream it on NBC as well as Peacock.
The president of HFPA, Helen Hoehne, lovingly commented on Carmicheal hosting the show. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” she said. Hoehne continued, “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”
[ami-related id="2855" url="https://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/pictures/golden-globes-the-best-dresses-of-all-time-201291/" title="See the Best Golden Globes Dresses Through the Years: Pics" target="_blank" thumb="false" imgsrc="https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/See-the-Best-Golden-Globes-Dresses-Through-the-Years-04.jpg?quality=40&strip=all" imgid="1687316" format="gallery" flag="" channel="33"]
Keep scrolling to see all these fine fellas and more who graced the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes:
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Barry Keoghan
The Banshees of Inisherin actor took our breath away in a light blue Louis Vuitton suit.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Colman Domingo
The Euphoria star wanted to “shine like a black diamond” and he did! He donned a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit finished with black rhinestones.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Austin Butler
So handsome! The Elvis star rocked a black tux and bowtie on the red carpet. His hair was slicked back on the sides and textured on top.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Sebastian Stan
Sleek in satin! The Pam and Tommy actor sported a shiny suit with his hair gelled back.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Andrew Garfield
The Spider-Man No Way Home star wore a dark orange jacket and pants on the red carpet. He layered a black shirt underneath and completed the look with a watch on his wrist.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Donald Glover
Looking good! The “Redbone” singer stunted a Saint Laurent outfit to the awards show.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Billy Porter
Just his style! The Cinderella actor turned heads at the Golden Globes in a Christian Siriano getup.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Davis Burleson
Sexy and sparkly! Burleson wore a sequined suit on the red carpet. He added sneakers and chunky silver rings to spice up the ensemble.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Eddie Redmayne
The Good Nurse actor turned heads at the awards show in a Valentino suit finished with a rose detail on his jacket.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tyler James Williams
The talk of the night! The Abbott Elementary actor wore a navy suit for the big night. He tucked the pinstripe jacket into his pants and added a white shirt underneath.