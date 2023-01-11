Stylish studs! Fan-favorite actors arrived at the 2023 Golden Globes dressed to impress.

The moment Hollywood’s hottest hunks stepped onto the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, January 10, they had Us swooning over their classy tuxedos, vibrant jackets and bold accessories.

Sebastian Stan looked sharp in a shiny black tux as Bob Odenkirk rocked a sleek navy jacket and tie. Andrew Garfield, for his part, was a must-see in a Zegna burnt-orange ensemble. The Breathe actor, 39, who is nominated for his role as Detective Jeb Pyre in the hit show Under the Banner of Heaven, paired the look with a simple Omega watch.

Garfield is no rookie when it comes to turning heads at the Golden Globes. At the 2017 celebration, he looked extra handsome in a Gucci tuxedo. He wore a crisp white shirt underneath and a black bowtie. To spice up the look, the Amazing Spider-Man star had his brunette locks pushed back and posed with one hand in his pocket. The Tick, Tick … Boom! actor’s stunning fit and gleaming smile obviously landed him a spot on our hottest hunks list.

Another dapper dude at the 2023 soirée was Donald Glover, who is nominated for his role in Atlanta. He commanded attention on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent suit. The getup included a white kimono, baggy pants, gold jewelry and was finished with a classy black jacket.

One of the most talked about men’s looks of the night was Billy Porter’s garb. He sported a velvet magenta Christian Siriano tuxedo dress. The look was finished with a breathtaking train, silver rings and dazzling rhinestone platform boots.

After not airing the ceremony in 2022 due to diversity and misconduct issues, the Golden Globes are back. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is the host of the 80th annual show, and the awards will air from 8-10 pm ET. Viewers can livestream it on NBC as well as Peacock.

The president of HFPA, Helen Hoehne, lovingly commented on Carmicheal hosting the show. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” she said. Hoehne continued, “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Keep scrolling to see all these fine fellas and more who graced the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes: