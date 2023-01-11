Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win.

After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis at the Tuesday, January 10, ceremony, Gerber, 21, joined her beau at several afterparties following the event.

The model, who wore a sleeveless black gown, could be seen hugging the Carrie Diaries alum in congratulations. The twosome were then spotted sharing a smooch at one bash before leaving together later that night.

The American Horror Story actress and Switched at Birth alum’s night out on the town comes a week after ringing in the new year on the beaches of Mexico with Gerber’s parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2022 that Butler and Kaia were officially an item after they were spotted attending a yoga class together.

“They are low-key dating,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2021. “It’s still very new.”

The lovebirds, however, didn’t make their first public appearance until W Magazine’s pre-Oscars party the following March.

While the pair initially kept their romance relatively low-key, they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2022. The twosome proved they had no problem cozying up in public as they celebrated the fundraiser’s Gilded Age theme. Later that month, they even shared a smooch at the Cannes film festival premiere of Elvis.

Butler, however, has declined to speak out about their connection. “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space,” the Nickelodeon alum told GQ in an interview in May.

While neither the California native nor the American Horror Stories actress have chosen to publicly comment on their romance, Crawford, 56, seemingly approves of her daughter’s lifestyle.

“Cindy’s supportive of Kaia and wants her to be happy,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2019. “Kaia’s young, so Cindy’s encouraging her to stay focused on her future. Kaia trusts her mom completely and looks to her as a role model.”

Prior to his romance with the Sister Cities star, Butler dated Vanessa Hudgens for nearly a decade. Us broke the news of their split in January 2020.

When asked what prompted the breakup, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor told GQ in May 2022 that “life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing.”

Kaia, for her part, split from Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi in November 2021. Months prior, she opened up about the Kissing Booth actor, 25, during a candid interview with Vogue.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she gushed in the June/July 2021 cover story. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”