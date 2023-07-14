His greatest legacy! Elvis Presley left a lasting impression on the world with his contribution to the music industry — and his memory lives on with his family.

The King of Rock N’ Roll’s whirlwind romance with Priscilla Presley began in 1959 when the “Blue Suede Shoes” artist was serving in the military following being drafted amid his rising singing career. The couple tied the knot in May 1967 and welcomed their only daughter together, Lisa Marie Presley, one year later.

In February 1972, the duo split and finalized their divorce the following year. The legendary music icon died in 1977, four years after his divorce was finalized, after going into cardiac arrest.

Elvis’ daughter became a mother for the first time in 1989 when she welcomed daughter Riley Keough with her then-husband Danny Keough. Three years later, their son, Benjamin, was born.

While Lisa Marie and Danny split in 1994, the songwriter went on to have brief marriages with Michael Jackson and Nicholas Cage. Her union with Jackson, which lasted from 1994 to 1996, frequently made headlines as rumors flew that their marriage was a sham. The “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” singer and the King of Pop repeatedly denied the claims. After the pop icon’s death in 2009, the Elvis by the Presleys star paid tribute to her late husband on her website, “The person I failed to help is being transferred right now to the L.A. County Coroners office for his Autopsy. All of my indifference and detachment that I worked so hard to achieve over the years has just gone into the bowels of hell and right now I am gutted.”

Her marriage with the National Treasure star lasted from 2002 to 2004 and ended due to irreconcilable differences.

In 2006, the Tennessee native got married for a fourth time to Michael Lockwood. The pair welcomed twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in 2008. After 10 years of marriage, Lisa Marie filed for divorce and engaged in a lengthy custody battle. In January 2023 it was revealed that the As the Village Sleeps composer currently has custody of Harper and Finley.

In 2012, the “Dirty Laundry” singer opened up about how her son resembled her late father and how they both had the same passion for music. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020.

“He was at the [Grand Old] Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage!” Lisa Marie said to CMT of Benjamin in 2012. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.”

At the time of Benjamin’s death, Lisa Marie’s rep told Us Weekly that the philanthropist was “entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated.” Riley, for her part, shared a touching tribute to her late brother via social media.

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me,” the Daisy Jones and The Six star wrote via Instagram at the time. “You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector.”

In the years since Benjamin’s passing, Lisa Marie and Riley have frequently paid tribute to the Florida native.

“I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him,” Lisa Marie penned in an essay for People published in August 2022. “My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day.”

In September 2019, Priscilla spoke to Us about her youngest granddaughters, who were just beginning to understand their grandfather’s enormous legacy.

“I don’t know how much they can understand at 10 years old. I mean, they know, of course, who he is and they love his music,” the Dallas alum exclusively told Us at the time. “And they’re in awe when they see how many people come to the vigil and light candles at the [annual] candlelit vigil [at Graceland].”

