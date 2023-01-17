Where a music legend once called home. Elvis Presley laid down roots and made a lot of history at the famous Memphis, Tennessee mansion.

The late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll purchased the property dubbed Graceland in 1957, one year after his career started to take off. At the time of buying the home, Elvis was in the middle of filming his second movie, Loving You, with Jailhouse Rock next on his docket. While the “Blue Suede Shoes” performer was hard at work, his parents and grandmother resided in the home until he returned from filming. In 1958, Elvis’s mother died at the age of 46.

Months before his mother’s passing, the “Hound Dog” singer was drafted into the army. During his service, he met his future wife, Priscilla Presley. The two tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 1967. Prior to their nuptials, Priscilla resided at Graceland with Elvis and his family.

The following year, the former couple expanded their family and welcomed daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie spent the first years of her life growing up at Graceland until her parents split in 1972. However, the Tennessee native would return to the Presley family home to visit her dad and celebrate Christmas as a family.

Tragedy struck the mansion in August 1977, when Elvis died at the home at the age of 42. Following the rockstar’s passing, 200 mourners attended the funeral of the “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” crooner. Elvis is buried onsite alongside his grandmother, his twin brother, Jessie, and other members of the Presley family.

Graceland was left to Lisa Marie in a trust when she was a child. When the songwriter turned 25 in 1993, the trust dissolved and she received full ownership of her childhood home. She later created The Elvis Presley Trust so she and her mother could manage the estate together.

In January 2023, Us Weekly confirmed that Lisa Marie was hospitalized after suffering from cardiac arrest at her California home. Hours later, Priscilla announced Lisa Marie died. She was 54.

“It is with heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

The next day, a rep confirmed to Us that the “I’ll Figure It Out” songstress would be laid to rest at Graceland. Her son, Benjamin, was laid to rest at Graceland when he died by suicide in July 2020.

After Lisa Marie’s death, a representative confirmed that the home was staying in the family. The “Storm & Grace” singer’s three daughters — Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood — inherited the estate and its trust. Lisa Marie welcomed Riley and Benjamin with her first husband, Danny Keough. The Elvis by the Presleys coauthor welcomed twin daughters with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Presley family’s iconic home: