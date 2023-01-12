Rock and roll royalty. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, followed in her father’s footsteps by pursuing music.

The Tennessee native released three albums over the course of her career — To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005) and Storm & Grace (2012) — and paid homage to the King by recording duets using tracks that the “Hound Dog” singer released before his death in 1977.

Lisa — the sole heir to her father’s estate — was only nine when the musical legend passed away. After seeing Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film Elvis, the “Shine” singer said she was “moved to tears.”

“Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2022 next to a picture of the biopic’s promotional poster. “In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)”

After suffering loss in her early childhood, the singer-songwriter faced her fair share of struggles in her teen years and into adulthood as well.

“[I used] cocaine, sedatives, pot and drinking — all at the same time. I just couldn’t be sober,” Lisa told Paper Magazine in 2003, recalling her teenage drug use. “I don’t know how I lived through it.”

In 2016, the “Dirty Laundry” musician entered a rehab program for a prescription pill addiction. Three years later, she penned a forward for Harry Nelson’s book, The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation In Pain, opening up about her struggles for the first time.

“I had never openly spoken in public about my own addiction to opioids and painkillers,” Lisa wrote in the March 2019 essay, revealing that she became addicted after being given a short-term prescription while recovering from the birth of her twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in 2008.

The “Lights Out” crooner’s journey as a mother has also been marked by tragedy. In July 2020, her son, Benjamin, whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough, died by suicide.

“My beautiful, beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you,” the grieving mother wrote via Instagram in October 2020, on what would’ve been Benjamin’s 28th birthday. “The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.”

In addition to Benjamin, Lisa shares daughter Riley, born in 1989, with Keough, whom she was married to from 1998 to 1994. She has also been married to Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage and guitarist and producer Michael Lockwood, with whom she shares her twin daughters.

Scroll through for a look at Lisa’s life over the years: