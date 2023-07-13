Lisa Marie Presley’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley’s official cause of death has been revealed.

Lisa Marie, who was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died of sequelae of small bowel obstruction, according to the autopsy report obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, July 13.

“The obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago,” the deputy medical examiner, Juan M. Carillo, stated in the report.

According to the summary, Lisa Marie was complaining of abdominal pain earlier in the day before she was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital. While in the hospital, she was found to have “a severely distended abdomen” and “severe metabolic acidosis.”

Per the autopsy, Lisa Marie was found with “therapeutic levels of oxycodone in the blood,” as well as “quetiapine metabolite along with buprenorphine with associated metabolites.” They were “not contributory to death,” according to the report. Lisa Marie’s death was deemed natural.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla, 78, said in a statement to People at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Priscilla’s statement came hours after Us confirmed that the “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” artist was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. Per TMZ, Lisa Marie was taken to the emergency room after paramedics performed CPR.

Two days earlier, the singer-songwriter attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards with her mother in honor of the 2022 Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler.

Butler, 31, won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama award for his role as the King of Rock n’ Roll. During his acceptance speech at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, he thanked Lisa Marie and Priscilla.

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” the Carrie Diaries alum told the Presleys before addressing them directly from the stage. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Both Lisa Marie and Priscilla — who was married to the “Hound Dog” singer from 1967 to 1973 — kept Elvis’ legacy alive throughout the decades and gave their blessing for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about the late rock icon.

“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw [the movie],” Lisa Marie told Entertainment Tonight on the Globes red carpet. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

The “Storm & Grace” songstress is survived by her children Riley Keough, 34, whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough, and 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. (Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, from her marriage to Danny, died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.)

“Riley and Priscilla are at peace in their relationship after the very stressful ordeal over Lisa Marie’s trust and estate,” a source told Us at the time. “There was a lot of back and forth, but they reached a middle ground that makes them both happy.”

As part of the settlement, Riley will pay her grandmother a $1 million lump sum as well as $400,000 in legal fees, per documents obtained by the New York Times in June.