Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough’s relationship has turned a corner after the twosome settled their court battle over the late Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

“Riley and Priscilla are at peace in their relationship after the very stressful ordeal over Lisa Marie’s trust and estate,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “There was a lot of back and forth, but they reached a middle ground that makes them both happy.”

The Daisy Jones & the Six star, 33, and her grandmother, 78, had reached a settlement in their ongoing legal battle earlier this month.

“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” Priscilla told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter. As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together.”

She concluded at the time: “My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed in January that Priscilla — who shared Lisa Marie with ex-husband Elvis Presley — had filed to contest her only daughter’s will weeks after her death. The Dallas alum claimed that the 2016 amendment that replaced Priscilla as the trustee with Lisa Marie’s eldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough, was forged. According to Priscilla, the new documents were not witnessed or notarized and she wasn’t notified of the court changes. Riley is currently the sole trustee following Benjamin’s 2020 death by suicide at the age of 27. (Lisa Marie shared Riley and Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough.)

Further details about the estate settlement have not been revealed, but the insider tells Us that Riley and Priscilla are “united and excited for the future” as a family.

Lisa Marie died on January 12 at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. The “Storm & Grace” songstress is survived by mother Priscilla, half-brother Navarone Garibaldi and her three daughters. In addition to Riley, Lisa Marie shared twins Harper and Finley, both 14, with former spouse Michael Lockwood. Lisa Marie is also survived by her first granddaughter, whom Riley and husband Ben Smith-Petersen welcomed in 2022.

Lockwood, 62, had been granted his daughters’ guardians in the trust battle, noting in his own court documents that he sought to protect their interests. (According to Lisa Marie’s will, she had left her assets, including ownership of Elvis’ Graceland estate, to her children.)

Despite the legal proceedings, the family remained close in the wake of the late singer’s passing.

“Riley and Priscilla have relationships with the twins,” a second source exclusively told Us last month. “Riley comes over to pick up the girls for the day and Priscilla also spends time with them. They’re family. Riley loves her sisters and Priscilla loves her grandchildren. Michael hopes their relationships continue to grow and the guardianship situation doesn’t cause a rift as the trust case continues.”

Priscilla and her granddaughters had previously come together for Lisa Marie’s funeral earlier this year. The Elvis and Me author even read aloud a poem that the twins’ had penned for their mother.

“I have no idea how to put my mother into words, truth is there are too many,” Priscilla tearfully recited during the January 22 memorial. “Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero in much more ways than one. Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about her but as she always said, ‘I’ll do my best.’”

