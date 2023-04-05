Nothing to see here? Amid Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough’s ongoing legal battle surrounding Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, Navarone Garibaldi has revealed where the family stands.

“They are fine,” the 36-year-old Them Guns musician, whom Priscilla shares with ex Marco Garibaldi, said of his famous family during an Instagram Live earlier this week, according to The Sun. “[There’s] no feud. We did go to dinner [and] it went great, it’s all good.”

Priscilla, 77, and Riley, 33, have been in the midst of a contentious trust battle surrounding Lisa Marie’s estate following her death earlier this year. The “Storm & Grace” songstress died on January 12 at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie — who was the only child of Priscilla and the late Elvis Presley — named the Daisy Jones & The Six actress as the trustee over her estate, in which Riley and her younger sisters are beneficiaries. (Lisa Marie shared Riley and Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, with ex-husband Danny Keough and twins Harper and Finley with former spouse Michael Lockwood.)

The Dallas alum contested her daughter’s will later in January, claiming that a 2016 amendment featured an invalid signature. The amendment, which Priscilla claimed was forged without a witness or notary, reportedly removed the matriarch’s name as trustee in favor of Riley and Benjamin. The Zola star, as the sole trustee following her brother’s passing, has not publicly addressed the legal battle.

“Riley is taking charge and poised for a huge role in the whole family estate moving forward,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “She’s been front and center helping with the funeral arrangements, sitting down with Lisa Marie’s people to handle her will, the custody situation involving [Lockwood], plus taking care of the twins and comforting [grandmother] Priscilla and many others her mom left behind.”

Lockwood, 61, has also gotten in the middle of the legal battle. Us confirmed last month that the composer filed a motion to become the guardian ad litem of his 14-year-old twin daughters to make sure their interests are considered in the case.

“The minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court,” Lockwood, who split from Lisa Marie in 2016 after 10 years of marriage, wrote in the court documents of his reason for filing the petition. “The minor requires the appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding. There is no conflict regarding the appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue.”

Amid the family’s legal battle, they all came together to mourn the “Dirty Laundry” musician at a January memorial. The service, which was held at Elvis’ Graceland Estate in Memphis, featured special eulogies from Priscilla, Riley (via her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen) and Sarah Ferguson.

“Thank you all for being here. Navarone, her brother, thank you for being here,” Priscilla concluded her speech on January 22 after reading aloud the twins’ original poem. “And the family, of course, and all of you. Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you.”