Saying goodbye. Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest at her father’s Graceland estate and mourned during a public memorial service on Sunday, January 22.

The service, which began with a rendition of “Amazing Grace” by Jason Clark and The Tennessee Mass Choir, took place on the front lawn of Graceland. Pastor Dwayne Hunt presided over the memorial, offering support to Presley’s loved ones.

“For Riley, for Harper, for Finley, we march forward in support,” Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, said on Sunday, remarking that she felt honored to speak since they called each other “Sissy” during their years-long friendship.

The “Storm & Grace” songstress — who was the only child of Priscilla Presley and late ex-husband Elvis Presley — died on January 12 after going into cardiac arrest. She was 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to People at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother and her three daughters: Riley Keough, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, and twins Harper and Finley, whom she coparented with former spouse Michael Lockwood. Lisa Marie and Danny, 58, also shared son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Following her death, Lisa Marie’s mother and her children announced that they planned to hold a public memorial for the late songwriter at Graceland. (Elvis, who died in 1977 at the age of 42, purchased the Memphis, Tennessee, estate in 1957.)

“Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie,” a rep for the Presley family told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, January 16. “A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 am on Sunday, January 22, in Memphis.”

Lisa Marie’s casket was buried in the property’s Meditation Garden on Thursday, January 19, next to her “beloved son” Benjamin. The late “Jailhouse Rock” crooner and his parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley, are also buried at Graceland.

The Tennessee native’s passing occurred two days after she attended the 80th annual Golden Globes with Priscilla, in celebration of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic. The 2022 film starred Austin Butler and Tom Hanks as Elvis and music manager Colonel Tom Parker, respectively. The Carrie Diaries alum, 31, even took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture.

“I also want to thank … the Presley family, thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts and your memories [and] your home to me,” Butler gushed in his January 10 acceptance speech. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla: I love you forever.”

