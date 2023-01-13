Days before her death, Lisa Marie Presley appeared to be “in good spirits” while attending the 2023 Golden Globes in support of the Elvis Presley biopic.

The songwriter walked the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, January 10, before cheering on Austin Butler inside the ceremony. According to an onlooker, Lisa Marie had a sweet moment with Butler, 31, as he spoke to press before the awards show began and snapped a selfie with another attendee.

Lisa Marie was joined by her mother, Priscilla Presley, at the star-studded event. The twosome got emotional as the Carrie Diaries alum accepted the trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis.

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories [and] your home to me,” Butler gushed on stage after winning his first-ever Golden Globe. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, January 12, that Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. She reportedly received CPR at her home in Calabasas, California, and her pulse recovered before her hospitalization. Hours later, Priscilla, 77, announced her daughter’s death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said in a statement to People on Thursday. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Ahead of the mother-daughter duo’s Golden Globes appearance, the pair were outspoken about their support for Butler and his performance as the late musician. (Elvis died at age 42 in August 1977, four years after his divorce from Priscilla was finalized.)

“I’ve seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis twice now,” Lisa Marie tweeted in May 2022, urging her fans to see the critically acclaimed film. “Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully.”

That same month, Priscilla shared her honest thoughts about the biopic after attending a private screening. “This story is about Elvis and [manager] Colonel Parker’s relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered,” the Elvis Presley Enterprises cofounder wrote via Facebook. “Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding.”

The New York native went on to praise Tom Hanks, who portrayed Elvis’ longtime manager, Tom Parker. She watched the movie with her ex-husband’s pal Jerry Schilling, who marveled at Butler’s transformation.

“Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!!” Priscilla continued. “Bravo to him … he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

Along with Priscilla, Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters: Riley Keough, whom she shared with first husband Danny Keough, and twins Harper and Finley, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Michael Lockwood in October 2008. She was predeceased by son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.