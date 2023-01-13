Missing her friend. Sarah Ferguson is one of the latest celebrities to mourn the loss of Lisa Marie Presley following her death at age 54.

“I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday,” the Duchess of York, 63, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 13, alongside a sweet photo of the late songwriter. “You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla. You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart.”

Ferguson and the Tennessee native reportedly met in 2009, per the Daily Mail. Presley was in attendance when the royal celebrated her 50th birthday party in London that year.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, January 12, that the sole daughter of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Hours later, Lisa Marie’s mother, 77, announced her death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla told People in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Following the shocking news, many stars flocked to social media to honor the “Storm & Grace” songstress. Billy Corgan from the Smashing Pumpkins paid homage to his friend with a sentimental message.

“There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow,” he tweeted on Thursday. “This would be sorrow and on. more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is.”

Two days before Lisa Marie’s death, she attended the 2023 Golden Globes with Priscilla to show their support for the Elvis biopic and its leading man, Austin Butler, who portrayed the late “Blue Suede Shoes” crooner. When Butler accepted the win for his performance, he personally thanked Lisa Marie and Priscilla in his speech.

The Elvis By the Presleys coauthor is survived by her mother and daughter Riley Keough, whom she shared with first husband Danny Keough. The former couple, who split in 1994, were also the parents of son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

When news broke of the Presley family’s tragedy, Ferguson showed her support to her close pal. (Lisa Marie was also the mother of twins Harper and Finley, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.)

“You stayed with me in my darkest moment and I am here in Yours … love you my sister Lisa Marie .. wherever, whatever I am with you, in all steadfastness,” the My Story author captioned a photo of herself and Lisa Marie at the time. “Dearest Lisa Marie, Finley, Harper and Riley. You have a family here and I love my sissy … love you to your heart and will never stop loving my sissy @lisampresley ❤️❤️❤️.”