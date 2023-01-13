An emotional message. La Toya Jackson honored Lisa Marie Presley following Elvis Presley‘s daughter’s shocking passing at age 54 on Thursday, January 12.

Jackson, 66, took to social media on Friday, January 13, to reflect on brother Michael Jackson‘s relationship with Lisa Marie.

“We miss you Lisa! You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me!” the “Heart Don’t Lie” singer captioned an Instagram post, which included a photo montage of Lisa Marie with her parents, Priscilla Presley and Elvis, and Michael. “I thank you for being so honest, courageous and explicit with your love.”

Lisa Marie first met the “Thriller” performer in 1975. After decades of friendship, Lisa and Michael started dating before exchanging vows in 1994.

The Tennessee native filed for divorce two years later due to irreconcilable differences. Following Michael’s 2009 death, Lisa Marie referred to their split as her “biggest failure” to date. “After the divorce, I spent a few years obsessing about him and what I could have done different, in regret,” she wrote in an emotional essay after his passing at age 50.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday that Lisa Marie was taken to the hospital due to cardiac arrest. The songwriter ultimately passed away hours later.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla, 77, told People in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Amid the shocking news, many celebrities mourned Lisa Marie with heartbreaking tributes.

Shirley Ann Manson shared her condolences on The Garbage band’s official Twitter, writing, “Utterly devastated to learn of the hideously premature death of a surprisingly sweet fierce, generous, talented and painfully vulnerable Lisa Marie Presley. I will treasure you always in my heart girl. Thank you for your kindness. May you now be granted peace. Sx.”

Meanwhile, Billy Corgan shared a throwback photo with the late singer. “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count,” he wrote via Twitter. “Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley.”

Before her union with Michael, Lisa Marie was married to Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994. They welcomed daughter Riley and late son Benjamin in 1989 and 1992, respectively.

Lisa Marie was also briefly married to Nicolas Cage in 2002. She later tied the knot with Michael Lockwood and gave birth to twins Harper and Finley in October 2008. The former couple parted ways in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2021.