Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood’s Ups and Downs

After three failed marriages, Lisa Marie Presley thought she found The One in Michael Lockwood, but their relationship resulted in a messy split and lengthy divorce.

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, went public with Lockwood, the musical director on her album Now What, in 2005.

“I could envision spending the rest of my life with him, easily,” she gushed to Larry King at the time. “I just had this idea we would be perfect together. And I don’t think I realized how right I was when I thought that. You know, just everything. We’re together 24/7. We do everything together. I’ve never had a relationship like this before.”

The twosome wed in January 2006, with her ex-husband Danny Keough as part of the wedding party. (Lisa Marie and Keough shared daughter Riley, born in 1989, and son Benjamin, born in 1992.)

Two years later, the “Lights Out” singer revealed she was pregnant and expecting twins with the guitarist. Their daughters, Harper and Finley, were born in October 2008.

After a decade of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Lockwood in June 2016 and two months later, she checked into rehab amid substance abuse issues. The duo subsequently began a lengthy court battle over money and their twins and in early 2017, news broke that Priscilla was caring for Harper and Finley.

“There is lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest… the girls have not been in foster care and never will be,” Lisa Marie’s mother said via Facebook at the time. “The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

As the custody battle continued, Lockwood got engaged to Stephanie Hobgood in 2018. They officially wed in October 2022.

“It’s been said before it’s hard to put into words what love can mean to a person. What effect does it cause when given or withdrawn? I offer this picture of Stephanie and me as a snapshot of what love can bring,” he captioned a photo from their nuptials via Instagram at the time. “These are the smiles of two people who have watched the sunrise and sunset after five years of being together. My heart is whole. We shared love and laughs yesterday with our friends and family, who have and continue to support and nurture us. Love wins.”

Less than three months later, Us confirmed Lisa Marie had died at the age of 54 after going into cardiac arrest.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

