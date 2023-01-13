Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood’s Ups and Downs

“I could envision spending the rest of my life with him, easily,” she gushed to Larry King at the time. “I just had this idea we would be perfect together. And I don’t think I realized how right I was when I thought that. You know, just everything. We’re together 24/7. We do everything together. I’ve never had a relationship like this before.”
The twosome wed in January 2006, with her ex-husband Danny Keough as part of the wedding party. (Lisa Marie and Keough shared daughter Riley, born in 1989, and son Benjamin, born in 1992.)
Two years later, the “Lights Out” singer revealed she was pregnant and expecting twins with the guitarist. Their daughters, Harper and Finley, were born in October 2008.
“There is lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest… the girls have not been in foster care and never will be,” Lisa Marie’s mother said via Facebook at the time. “The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”
As the custody battle continued, Lockwood got engaged to Stephanie Hobgood in 2018. They officially wed in October 2022.
“It’s been said before it’s hard to put into words what love can mean to a person. What effect does it cause when given or withdrawn? I offer this picture of Stephanie and me as a snapshot of what love can bring,” he captioned a photo from their nuptials via Instagram at the time. “These are the smiles of two people who have watched the sunrise and sunset after five years of being together. My heart is whole. We shared love and laughs yesterday with our friends and family, who have and continue to support and nurture us. Love wins.”
“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
Scroll through for more on Lisa Marie and Lockwood’s ups and downs:
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood’s Ups and Downs: Marriage, Custody Battle of Twins and More
After three failed marriages, Lisa Marie Presley thought she found The One in Michael Lockwood, but their relationship resulted in a messy split and lengthy divorce.
Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, went public with Lockwood, the musical director on her album Now What, in 2005.
“I could envision spending the rest of my life with him, easily,” she gushed to Larry King at the time. “I just had this idea we would be perfect together. And I don't think I realized how right I was when I thought that. You know, just everything. We're together 24/7. We do everything together. I've never had a relationship like this before.”
The twosome wed in January 2006, with her ex-husband Danny Keough as part of the wedding party. (Lisa Marie and Keough shared daughter Riley, born in 1989, and son Benjamin, born in 1992.)
Two years later, the “Lights Out” singer revealed she was pregnant and expecting twins with the guitarist. Their daughters, Harper and Finley, were born in October 2008.
After a decade of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Lockwood in June 2016 and two months later, she checked into rehab amid substance abuse issues. The duo subsequently began a lengthy court battle over money and their twins and in early 2017, news broke that Priscilla was caring for Harper and Finley.
[jwplayer c8x8CCz2-zhNYySv2]
“There is lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest… the girls have not been in foster care and never will be,” Lisa Marie’s mother said via Facebook at the time. “The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”
As the custody battle continued, Lockwood got engaged to Stephanie Hobgood in 2018. They officially wed in October 2022.
“It’s been said before it’s hard to put into words what love can mean to a person. What effect does it cause when given or withdrawn? I offer this picture of Stephanie and me as a snapshot of what love can bring,” he captioned a photo from their nuptials via Instagram at the time. “These are the smiles of two people who have watched the sunrise and sunset after five years of being together. My heart is whole. We shared love and laughs yesterday with our friends and family, who have and continue to support and nurture us. Love wins.”
Less than three months later, Us confirmed Lisa Marie had died at the age of 54 after going into cardiac arrest.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
Scroll through for more on Lisa Marie and Lockwood’s ups and downs:
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
2006
The musicians exchanged vows in January in Japan.
Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock
2008
Lisa Marie confirmed in March that she was pregnant.
Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
2008
The pair’s twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, were born in October.
"Michael takes one, I take the other, and we switch off,” she told People at the time, noting Lockwood was "a nervous wreck for the first few weeks.”
She added: “The important thing is to give equal time to each."
Credit: Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
2012
Lockwood hit the road with his wife as the guitarist for Lisa Marie's Storm & Grace tour.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
2016
Lisa Marie filed for divorce in June, listing their date of separation as June 13. She cited irreconcilable differences as the cause.
Priscilla, however, spoke out and revealed she was taking care of the twins.
The Beverly Hills Police Department subsequently confirmed that Lockwood was being investigated for alleged child abuse. Lockwood’s lawyer denied the allegations at the time, calling Lisa Marie’s claims “very unfortunate and inappropriate.”
“Ms. Presley and her lawyers undoubtedly knew that their highly sensational, inaccurate and unproven claims would be of great interest to the media, which would disseminate Ms. Presley’s inaccurate story as a result,” the statement said. “To make matters worse, Ms. Presley failed to disclose very important information in the papers she filed in the Family Law Court and the things she failed to disclose are directly related to her inflammatory claims against Mr. Lockwood. Mr. Lockwood is not going to publicly disclose very negative information about Ms. Presley to retaliate.”
That March, Lockwood was cleared of all potential charges against him.
Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Michael Lockwood/Instagram
“With all due sympathy and respect, this creates a new and unaddressed twofold problem: the safety of the children and the greater likelihood of Petitioner to relapse into drug or alcohol dependency,” he wrote, expressing concerns about the twins being around guns. “And it is unclear where the gun was kept or whether Finley and/or Harper might have had access to this gun or others. Thus, there is significant high risk to the safety of the children which would ordinarily justify 100 percent physical custody to Respondent at this time in such circumstances.”
He concluded at the time that Lisa Marie “may not be capable” of helping the twins with “therapy and closer observation” in the aftermath of their brother’s death “due to her mindset and grief.”
Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
2021
Us confirmed in May that the twosome were legally divorced nearly five years after calling it quits.
“Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her,” his lawyer told ET. “It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way. Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now."