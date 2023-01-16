Their closest confidantes. The Presley family has leaned on their famous friends — publicly and in private — while dealing with difficult times.

When Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54 in January 2023 after suffering cardiac arrest, countless fans and celebrities paid tribute to Elvis and Priscilla Presley‘s daughter. Among the poignant messages was one from Austin Butler, who portrayed the late “Hound Dog” crooner in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared,” the actor said in a statement to E! News, noting that he was “completely shattered” by Lisa Marie’s “unexpected” death. “Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Days before she passed away, Lisa Marie attended the 2023 Golden Globes with her mother in support of Butler, who won the trophy for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his star turn as the King of Rock ’n Roll.

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories [and] your home to me,” the California native declared in his acceptance speech at the 80th annual awards ceremony. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

On the January 2023 red carpet, Lisa Marie was escorted by her late father’s longtime friend and manager Jerry Schilling, holding on to his arm during interviews. Schilling was a member of Elvis’ famous “Memphis Mafia,” the nickname of his inner circle in the Tennessee city he called home. In the 2022 biopic, Schilling was portrayed by Luke Bracey.

Another star in the family’s orbit is Sarah Ferguson, who shared a close bond with Lisa Marie. Following the “Idiot” singer’s death, the U.K. native sent her condolences to her pal’s children in a sweet social media message. (Lisa Marie shared daughter Riley Keough and son Benjamin Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough, as well as twin daughters Harper and Finley with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.)

“I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday,” the Duchess of York wrote via Instagram in January 2023 alongside a photo of Lisa Marie. “You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla. You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Presley family’s closest friends: