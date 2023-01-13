“I think it gets locked in forever and nothing can change it,” Lisa Marie, whom Elvis shared with ex-wife Priscilla Presley, told Variety in August 2017 of her father’s legacy. “And then, on the other side, I’m going through what I’ve dealt with, and I know what he’s gone through, and the older I get, the more I can relate to the obstacles that he had and the trepidations that he had. I can relate to them more, way more. I understand more as I get older. He was quite young [when he passed away]. So I can’t say I knew a whole lot at 42, or that I know a whole lot now. But what I know is that I don’t know everything.”
“I just felt really emotional. It’s never pleasant to sing and cry,” she said during an interview on the U.K.’s Lorraineat the time. “I had to keep my composure, but I felt very connected to him and to the song. I felt very connected to him and to the song.”
She added at the time: “I just felt like a hand came down to me [while I was recording] because I read [the lyrics] and thought, ‘I know his struggles.’ I had the same struggles the last few years, it was like the perfect thing.”
Both Elvis and Lisa Marie had struggled with addiction during their musical careers. “[I used] cocaine, sedatives, pot and drinking — all at the same time. I just couldn’t be sober,” she recalled Paper Magazine in 2003. “I don’t know how I lived through it.”
“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement to People at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
“I have been involved with Baz. He has come to my home and he has been emailing me,” Priscilla exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019, three years before the movie’s release. “He’s keeping me on top of everything. It’s been wonderful. He is a genius.”
Two days after the late singer attended the 2023 Golden Globes with her mother to celebrate Butler’s victory, she died at the age of 54. Lisa Marie had suffered cardiac arrest in her Los Angeles home earlier that day.
“[Lisa Marie] is entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” her rep, Roger Widynowski, told Us in a statement in July 2020. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”
“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” Lisa Marie wrote in an August 2022 essay for People. “But this one, the death of my beautiful, beautiful son? The sweetest and most incredible being that I have ever had the privilege of knowing, who made me feel so honored every single day to be his mother? Who was so much like his grandfather on so many levels that he actually scared me? Which made me worry about him even more than I naturally would have? No. Just no.”