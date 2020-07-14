Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Benjamin Keough’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just two days after his death, Benjamin Keough‘s cause of death has been revealed. Lisa Marie Presley‘s son died at the age of 27 on Sunday, July 12, from an intraoral shotgun wound, the autopsy results revealed on Monday, July 13. The death was ruled a suicide.

“She is entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Lisa Marie’s rep, Roger Widynowski, told Us Weekly in a statement on Sunday. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

In a press release on Sunday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed that they were called to Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley‘s only grandson’s home in Calabasas, California, regarding a “rescue response.” Upon arrival, they found Keough “suffering from one gunshot wound,” and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keough’s ex-girlfriend Alexa Rohde posted a heart-wrenching tribute to him on Monday, posting photos of the actor and musician via Instagram.

“Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier,” Rohde wrote next to seven photos. “You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old. You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate. You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules. You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could’ve kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you’re having all the delicious sushi in paradise. Words will never be enough.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).