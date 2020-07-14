Love and loss. Benjamin Keough’s ex-girlfriend Alexa Rohde shared a heartbreaking tribute to him after he died by suicide at the age of 27.

“Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier,” Rohde wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 13, alongside a slideshow featuring seven photos of Keough through the years. “You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old. You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate. You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules.”

She added, “You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could’ve kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you’re having all the delicious sushi in paradise. Words will never be enough.”

The only son of Lisa Marie Presley died on Sunday, July 12, from a self-inflicted, intraoral shotgun wound, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told Us Weekly. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the news broke, Presley’s rep released a statement to Us, saying, “She is entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

The “I’ll Figure It Out” singer, 52, shared Benjamin and Riley, 31, with her ex-husband Danny Keough, to whom she was married from 1988 to 1994. She is also the mother of 11-year-old twins Harper and Finley with Michael Lockwood, from whom she separated in 2016 after 10 years of marriage.

Benjamin, who was the only grandson of the late Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, managed to keep a relatively low profile throughout his life despite having a famous family. In 2009, he landed a $5 million record deal with Universal Music Group, although he never ended up releasing an album. He also had a minor role as a delivery guy in the animated short Rod & Barry.

Lisa Marie said in a 2013 interview with HuffPost that her son liked “doing his own thing,” adding, “I’m going to let him decide when he wants to go out and do what he wants to do.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).