Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute.

“I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. “And this says it all.”

The Dallas alum continued, reading their eulogy: “I have no idea how to put my mother into words, truth is there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero in much more ways than one. Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about her but as she always said, ‘I’ll do my best.’”

Lisa Marie — who shared her twin daughters with ex-husband Michael Lockwood — died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement at the time, confirming her daughter’s passing. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

The “Storm & Grace” singer — who was the only child of Priscilla and the late Elvis Presley — is survived by her mother and her three daughters. In addition to Harper and Finley, Lisa Marie was the mom of Riley Keough, whom she shared with ex Danny Keough. Danny and Lisa Marie were also parents to Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

During the Sunday memorial, Priscilla teared up while reading her grandchildren’s eulogy to their mother.

“The old soul — this is a poem — In 1968, she entered our world, born tired, fragile yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life,” the New York native read during the service. “She always knew she wouldn’t be here too long, childhood passes by with a glimpse of her green eye she then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child leaving her with suspicion, could this be the angel that takes me home?”

She continued: “Time of course flew by, it was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end, survivor’s guilt some would say, but a broken heart was a doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love. She knew that I loved her, I fear I’ll never touch her, but the old soul is always with me. She doesn’t drift above.”

After concluding the twins’ note, Priscilla remarked that their poem “says it all.”

“Thank you all for being here. Navarone [Garibaldi], her brother, thank you for being here,” she concluded, referring to her son with ex Marco Garibaldi. “And the family, of course, and all of you. Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you.”