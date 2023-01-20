Riley Keough Breaks Silence After Mother Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Forever in her heart. Riley Keough has broken her silence after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54.

Keough, 33, shared a throwback photo from her childhood on Friday, January 20, simply added a red heart emoji in the caption of her Instagram upload.

The sweet post came one day after Us Weekly confirmed that Presley was laid to rest at her family’s Graceland property beside late son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

Presley was rushed to the hospital on January 12 after she suffered cardiac arrest earlier that day at her Calabasas, California, home. Paramedics performed CPR upon their arrival before transferring the “Storm & Grace” singer to a local hospital.

The Tennessee native’s mother, Priscilla Presley, announced Lisa Marie’s death hours after the medical emergency made headlines.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she shared in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie — who was the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley — first became a mother in May 1989, welcoming Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough. The exes split in 1994 after four years of marriage. (Lisa Marie was also the mother of twins Harper and Finley, 14, whom she shared with ex Michael Lockwood.)

Following her parents’ split, Riley remained close to her famous family but was fiercely independent when it came to launching her own acting career.

“I was always interested in having my own money — not my fam­ily’s money. I don’t think it had anything to do with me being Elvis’s grand­daughter,” the Mad Max: Fury Road actress told Esquire in April 2016. “None of my drive was ‘I need to get away from my family legacy!’ I wanted to save up the money to go to film school.”

She continued at the time: “People always ask, How crazy is it that your grandpa was Elvis?’ I make them happy and say, ‘Yeah, it’s sooo crazy!’ But actually, I don’t think about it, ever. The reality is I know as much about my grandpa as you’d know about a grandpa you never met.”

The “Burning Love” singer — who died in 1977 at the age of 42 — received the biopic treatment in 2022, with Baz Luhrmann directing Austin Butler in a movie about Elvis’ life and career. Lisa Marie, Priscilla and Riley all frequently praised the production upon its release.

“We got to spend time with @austinbutler this weekend in the house, at Graceland,” the Daisy Jones & The Six actress wrote via Instagram in June 2022, referring to the “Heartbreak Hotel” crooner’s famed Memphis residence. “It was such a special and overwhelming experience I haven’t quite processed. One of many sweet things that happened while we were there — Austin played my grandfather’s guitar in the house.”

She added at the time: “This guitar hasn’t been played by many people. I know it was tuned by @paulmccartney once, but as far as people sitting down and playing it @austinbutler is one of very few people aside from my grandfather ❤️.”

A public memorial for Lisa Marie will be held on Sunday, January 22. Earlier this month, a rep for Graceland confirmed that Riley, Harper and Finely will inherit the mansion.