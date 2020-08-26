Always on her mind. Riley Keough shared memories of her late brother, Benjamin Keough, six weeks after he died by suicide.

The actress, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 25, to share a photo of herself and the singer posing together on a balcony on a sunny day. She later uploaded a picture of Benjamin smiling on a boat, which she captioned, “Angel.”

The grandson of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died at the age of 27 on July 12 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A rep for Benjamin’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley, said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time that she was “entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong” for Riley, whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough, and 11-year-old twins Harper and Finley, whose father, Michael Lockwood, she filed for divorce from in June 2016.

“She adored that boy,” Lisa Marie’s rep added. “He was the love of her life.”

Riley first paid tribute to Benjamin via Instagram on July 18, writing, “Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Later that month, the Mad Max star revealed a tattoo that she got on her collarbone of her brother’s first and middle names, Benjamin Storm.

Benjamin’s ex Alexa Rohde, girlfriend Diana Pinto, close friend Brandon Howard, uncle Navarone Garibaldi and grandmother Priscilla, 75, are among the other loved ones who have publicly mourned him.

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life,” the Dallas alum wrote via Facebook on July 22. “The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).