Touching tribute. Benjamin Keough’s girlfriend, Diana Pinto, honored her late boyfriend, one week after Lisa Marie Presley‘s son died by suicide at the age of 27.

“To the most beautiful boy I have ever seen. You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room,” Pinto wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 19. “You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk.”

Pinto shared a video of Keough — who was the grandson of Elvis Presley — playing at the beach, alongside a series of photos of the couple together.

“I promise to always honor you on Fancy Fridays,” she continued. “Your laugh is heard all over the world now. You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered.”

Pinto, who shared her first photo with Keough on social media in September 2017, called Keough her “whole world and my whole life,” before noting he will live with her “every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind.”

She continued her tribute to her “travel partner” and “best friend” by promising to keep his memory alive.

“I will cherish all the memories we’ve made together and keep them close to my heart. I feel your silliness within me still making me laugh,” she wrote. “Every second of every day I think of you, now I know the true meaning of grief. Please give me strength to keep going because I don’t know how I’m supposed to do this life without you.”

She concluded: “You will always be the love of my life, my everything. Big pies little pies, te amo mas que el sol y la luna mi amorsito. [I love you more than the sun and the moon my love]. Love forever, Honu.”

Keough was pronounced dead at the scene on July 12, after deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call in Calabasas, California. The Florida native was found “suffering from one gunshot wound” and an autopsy the following day concluded that his death was a suicide.

One day prior to Pinto’s message about her late love, Keough’s big sister, Riley Keough, honored the musician via social media.

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me,” Riley, 31, wrote on Saturday, July 18, on Instagram. “You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector.”

She added: “Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Shortly after news broke of Benjamin’s passing, a rep for his mother, Lisa Marie, 52, who shares Benjamin and Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough, told Us Weekly that her son was “the love of her life.”

Lisa Marie is also mother to 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley, whom she shares with estranged husband Michael Lockwood.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).