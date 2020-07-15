Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, is being remembered fondly by close pal Brandon Howard after his tragic death.

“He is a wonderful, magical person,” Howard told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 14. “It’s just one of the reasons why this is so shocking and he’s the very person that would be there for anybody. If you need him, he’ll crash on your couch for three weeks just to make sure that you’re doing OK.”

Howard raved about how “multifaceted” Keough was, adding: “He can go from being, like, the scholar to the wild guy, to the amazing brother that you never had. … He was so gifted in so many ways. You’re lucky to know him, to even be around him.”

Keough and Howard go way back to where the musician can recall memories of their time spent at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch when Lisa Marie, 52, was married to the King of Pop from 1994 to 1996. “Ben and I knew each other from the Neverland days, but we checked in more often later on in life with our group, we call ourselves The Lost Boys,” he revealed of their pals, along with the film’s star Corey Feldman.

The “Dancefloor” crooner also teased what “an excellent chef” Keough was. “I kept begging him to cook some food. He’s one of the best, he really is. He loved sushi,” he said of his late friend. “I didn’t get a chance [to try his cooking] and I kept begging him for food. We watched him make different dishes and stuff all the time. He would send me pictures.” In addition, Howard touched on Keough’s “passion” for music. “I remember when he first got his record deal, he was so excited,” the Los Angeles native recalled. (The aspiring singer signed a five-album, $5 million deal with Universal in 2009.)

Keough, whose dad is Danny Keough and big sister is actress Riley Keough, died in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, July 12, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 27.

A rep for Lisa Marie confirmed the news in a statement to Us. “She is entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” rep Roger Widynowski said. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

In a press release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated that officials reported to the scene to assist in a “rescue response.” Upon arrival, Elvis’ only grandson was “suffering from one gunshot wound” and was pronounced dead.

The autopsy results revealed that Benjamin’s cause of death was an intraoral shotgun wound, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to Us.

Benjamin’s ex-girlfriend Alexa Rohde spoke out following his untimely death. On Monday, July 13, she shared several photos of her former beau alongside a heartfelt message.

“Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier,” she wrote via Instagram. “You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old. You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate.”

Rhode added, “You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules. You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could’ve kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you’re having all the delicious sushi in paradise💙 Words will never be enough.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).