Riley Keough Gets Collarbone Tattoo Honoring Her Late Brother Benjamin: Pic

Gone, but never forgotten! Riley Keough, 31, got a tattoo dedicated to her late brother, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide earlier this month.

The Lodge star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 28, to give her followers a look at the tribute tattoo. The collarbone design is of her brother’s first and middle name, “Benjamin Storm” in flowy script.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress also shared an old photo of what appears to be her brother’s shoulder. The 27-year-old had his sister’s first name tattooed in script on his collarbone, as well.

The news of Benjamin’s passing made headlines on July 12. The L.A. Country Sheriff’s Department responded to a call in Calabasas, California and pronounced Elvis Presley’s grandson dead at the scene, suffering from a shotgun wound that was ruled a suicide.

Riley spoke out about her brother’s death for the first time on July 18. She posted a series of photos documenting some of her most precious moments and memories with Benjamin over the years.

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop,” she wrote in the caption. “A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector.”

The California native continued: “Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

A rep for Benjamin’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley, told Us Weekly that she was “entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated” by the tragic loss of her son.

“She adored that boy,” the rep added.

