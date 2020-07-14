Family first. Benjamin Keough‘s uncle, Navarone Garibaldi, is hurting after learning of the death of his nephew.

“On behalf of everyone Ben touched: We are all shocked and heartbroken to have lost such a caring, compassionate soul,” the California native, 33, said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 14. “It’s absolutely devastating. We appreciate everyone’s support and understanding at this time. He will always be a part of us.”

The musician is the half-brother of Keough’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and son of Marco Garibaldi and Priscilla Presley. His emotional statement comes just two days after Keough died by suicide at age 27. Results from an autopsy conducted on Monday, July 13, reveal that the cause of his death was an intraoral shotgun wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders were called to his Calabasas, California, home on Sunday.

Hours later, a rep for Lisa Marie told Us that she was “entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley.” The singer-songwriter “adored” her son, who “was the love of her life,” the rep added.

As his family continues to mourn the loss of Elvis Presley‘s only grandson, his ex-girlfriend Alexa Rohde penned a thoughtful tribute to her “favorite person.”

“Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside a handful of photos from their time together. “You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old. You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate. You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules.”

Rohde continued: “You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could’ve kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you’re having all the delicious sushi in paradise. Words will never be enough.”

Lisa Marie shared Benjamin and daughter Riley Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough, from whom she split in 1994. She was married twice more — to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and to Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004 — before tying the knot with Michael Lockwood in 2006. The couple shares twin daughters Finley and Harper and separated in 2016.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).