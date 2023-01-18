Nearly one week after Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54, an official cause of death has yet to be determined.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner, more tests will be conducted in order to identify the circumstances of the songwriter’s death. “Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred,” Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told CNN on Wednesday, January 18.

Ardalani explained that “deferred” indicates that final conclusions were not drawn after the initial autopsy. “The medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies,” she noted. “Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, January 12, that Presley was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest. She received CPR at her home in Calabasas, California, before being transferred to a nearby medical facility for continued treatment. Hours later, Priscilla Presley announced her daughter’s death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla, 77, said in a statement on Thursday. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

TMZ previously reported that Lisa Marie was put on life support upon being admitted to the hospital. Her family allegedly signed a do not resuscitate order before she suffered a second cardiac arrest.

Ahead of her hospitalization, the “Lights Out” artist’s housekeeper contacted 911. According to the call — which was obtained by the New York Post on Tuesday, January 17 — the employee and an unidentified man frantically updated the operator on Lisa Marie’s condition.

The male caller — believed to be the musician’s ex-husband Danny Keough — assured the operator that paramedics would be able to reach the home. “There’s a security gate in the neighborhood, but they’ll just let them through,” he said.

Lisa Marie was the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, who split in 1972 when Lisa Marie was 4 years old. The exes finalized their divorce in 1973 before the “Jailhouse Rock” crooner died at age 42 in 1977.

A public memorial has been planned for the Tennessee native at the family’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. The service is set to take place on January 22, and fans were urged to donate to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in lieu of sending flowers.

After news broke of Lisa Marie’s death, tributes flooded social media from her loved ones and famous friends. She is survived by daughter Riley Keough, whom she shared with Danny, 58. The former couple were also the parents of son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27.

Along with Riley, 33, Lisa Marie leaves behind twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.