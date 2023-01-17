Honoring her memory. Lisa Marie Presley’s family shared that they will hold a public memorial service on Sunday, January 22, for the late singer following her death earlier this month.

“Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie,” a rep for the famous family told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, January 16. “A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 am on Sunday, January 22, in Memphis. Please visit [the official Graceland website] for more information.”

In lieu of flowers, Priscilla and her granddaughters requested that those “who wish to send something” do so by donating to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. The philanthropic organization offers “support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children’s programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area.”

Lisa Marie’s passing was confirmed on Thursday, January 12, by her mother, Priscilla Presley. Her death came just hours after Us confirmed that the “Now What” songstress had been rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in her home in Calabasas, California.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla, 77, said in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

The following day, a rep for Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, told Us that her mother’s final resting place will be at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, “next to her beloved son Ben.”

The “Idiot” artist’s only son, Benjamin Keough, was laid to rest on the property in October 2020, following his death by suicide three months prior.

Lisa Marie will also join her father, Elvis Presley, who died in August 1977 at age 42, as well as her grandparents Vernon and Gladys Presley on the grounds. Elvis’ grandmother, Minnie Mae, is also buried at Graceland along with his twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth.

Graceland has been a central point of the Presleys for decades, celebrating what would have been Elvis’ 80th birthday at the estate in 2015. Two years later, Lisa Marie held a public vigil for her dad on the 40th anniversary of his death, with over 50,000 fans joining her to hold a torch in his honor.

Lisa Marie is survived by mom Priscilla and her children. She shared Benjamin and Riley, 33, with first husband Danny Keough. The pair split in 1994 and the “Dirty Laundry” artist wed Michael Jackson that same year. After calling it quits with the King of Pop in 1996, she married Nicolas Cage in 2002. The twosome divorced in 2004.

The Tennessee native tied the knot for a fourth time in 2006 with Michael Lockwood, and the duo welcomed their twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in October 2008. In 2016, Lisa Marie filed for divorce from the guitarist, 61, and they finalized the paperwork five years later.