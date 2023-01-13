Navarone Garibaldi wrote a heartbreaking tribute to half-sister Lisa Marie Presley following her passing.

“Big sister… i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side. I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us,” Garibaldi wrote via Instagram in January 2023 following Lisa Marie’s death. “Regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. 💔.”

The musician’s social media statement came after his mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed that Lisa Marie passed away at age 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla told People in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Lisa Marie was taken to the hospital due to cardiac arrest. The songwriter ultimately passed away hours later.

Priscilla first became a mother when she welcomed Lisa Marie with late ex-husband Elvis Presley in 1968. Following their split, the New York native expanded her family with then-boyfriend Marco Antonio Garcia (Marco Garibaldi) when she gave birth to their son in 1987.

Lisa Marie, for her part, welcomed daughter Riley and late son Benjamin with Danny Keough in 1989 and 1992, respectively. She also expanded her family with twins Harper and Finley in October 2008, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Over the years, Garibaldi has chosen to remain out of the public eye.

“My son Navarone is his own person. He wants to do his own thing and I’m really proud of him,” the Elvis and Me author said in a December 2012 interview with The Guardian. “He doesn’t want to step into the spotlight, and he’s always been that way. He’s not riding on Elvis and he’s not riding on Lisa. We have never been, ‘Elvis this, Elvis that,’ to our children because otherwise, you’re building up something that is almost unreachable for them.”

Priscilla offered another rare glimpse into her dynamic with her youngest when he tied the knot in 2022. After sharing photos from his wedding ceremony, the mom of two gushed via Instagram about how she “couldn’t be happier” for her son on his special day.

