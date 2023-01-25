Speaking from the heart. Lisa Marie Presley‘s half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, sent a sweet message to fans after her public memorial.

“Thank you all so much for the support,” the 35-year-old wrote via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 24, two days after Lisa Marie was honored with a public service at Graceland. “Truly grateful for all of you.”

The “Storm & Grace” singer died on January 12 at age 54 hours after Us Weekly confirmed she was hospitalized due to cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, struggled to hold back tears while paying tribute to Lisa Marie during Sunday’s memorial.

“I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla began at the Presley family’s estate, referring to Lisa Marie’s twin daughters, Harper and Finely, 14, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. “And this says it all.”

The Dallas alum continued: “I have no idea how to put my mother into words, truth is there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero in much more ways than one. Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about her but as she always said, ‘I’ll do my best.'”

Lisa Marie was the only daughter of Priscilla and the late Elvis Presley. Following the couple’s 1973 divorce, the New York native moved on with Marco Garibaldi. The pair welcomed Navarone in 1987 before calling it quits in 2006.

Navarone previously honored his late half-sister with a thoughtful tribute on January 13. “Big sister… I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” he captioned a throwback photo shared via Instagram, referring to Lisa Marie’s late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020. “I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. 💔 .”

Along with Benjamin, the Elvis by the Presleys coauthor shared daughter Riley Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough. Us confirmed after the Graceland service on Sunday that the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 33, secretly welcomed a baby girl with husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

The Runaways actress later gave fans a glimpse of the final moment she shared with Lisa Marie before her death. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this. ❤️,” Riley captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday alongside a sweet mother-daughter snap.