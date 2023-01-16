The New York City native met the “Jailhouse Rock” singer in 1959 at age 14 while Elvis was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany. After the Blue Hawaii star moved back to the United States, the duo stayed in touch via phone before reuniting in person in 1962. One year later, Priscilla’s parents allowed her to move to Memphis so she could be closer to the “Hound Dog” crooner, and in 1966, Elvis proposed.
“One day he showed me the ring and simply asked me to marry him,” the Dallas alum recalled to Ladies Home Journal in 1972. “Even though we were perfectly content the way we were, at that time it wasn’t nice for people to live together.”
The couple tied the knot in May 1967 at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, welcoming daughter Lisa Marie exactly nine months after their wedding. Their marriage didn’t last, however, and in 1972, Priscilla decided to leave her husband. “I had to take responsibility for myself,” she explained during a 1985 interview with Barbara Walters, adding that she “found Priscilla” by leaving Elvis.
After their divorce was finalized in 1973, the pair remained close until Elvis died in 1977 at age 42. “You have to remember, he was such an impact in my life in every way,” Priscilla told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “He was my mentor, he was my confidant. I wrote this in my book [Elvis and Me]. He was everything. In my book I wrote, ‘My God,’ because I lived and breathed him.”
“My son Navarone is his own person. He wants to do his own thing and I’m really proud of him,” Priscilla told The Guardian in November 2012. “He doesn’t want to step into the spotlight, and he’s always been that way. He’s not riding on Elvis and he’s not riding on Lisa. We have never been, ‘Elvis this, Elvis that,’ to our children because otherwise, you’re building up something that is almost unreachable for them.”
Keep scrolling for a look back at Priscilla’s complete dating history:
Credit: Shutterstock (3)
Priscilla Presley's Dating History: From Elvis Presley to Robert Kardashian and Nigel Lythgoe
Can't help falling in love. Priscilla Presley divorced Elvis Presley in 1973, but they stayed close until his death four years later — and she's remained one of the most devoted protectors of his legacy.
The New York City native met the "Jailhouse Rock" singer in 1959 at age 14 while Elvis was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany. After the Blue Hawaii star moved back to the United States, the duo stayed in touch via phone before reuniting in person in 1962. One year later, Priscilla's parents allowed her to move to Memphis so she could be closer to the "Hound Dog" crooner, and in 1966, Elvis proposed.
"One day he showed me the ring and simply asked me to marry him," the Dallas alum recalled to Ladies Home Journal in 1972. "Even though we were perfectly content the way we were, at that time it wasn’t nice for people to live together."
The couple tied the knot in May 1967 at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, welcoming daughter Lisa Marie exactly nine months after their wedding. Their marriage didn't last, however, and in 1972, Priscilla decided to leave her husband. "I had to take responsibility for myself," she explained during a 1985 interview with Barbara Walters, adding that she "found Priscilla" by leaving Elvis.
After their divorce was finalized in 1973, the pair remained close until Elvis died in 1977 at age 42. "You have to remember, he was such an impact in my life in every way," Priscilla told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. "He was my mentor, he was my confidant. I wrote this in my book [Elvis and Me]. He was everything. In my book I wrote, 'My God,' because I lived and breathed him."
In 1984, the Dancing With the Stars alum met Marco Garibaldi, with whom she lived until 2006. The twosome welcomed son Navarone in March 1987. Like his late half-sister, Navarone joined the family business as a musician, though he has stayed somewhat out of the public eye.
“My son Navarone is his own person. He wants to do his own thing and I’m really proud of him,” Priscilla told The Guardian in November 2012. “He doesn’t want to step into the spotlight, and he’s always been that way. He’s not riding on Elvis and he’s not riding on Lisa. We have never been, ‘Elvis this, Elvis that,’ to our children because otherwise, you’re building up something that is almost unreachable for them.”
Keep scrolling for a look back at Priscilla's complete dating history:
Credit: Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
Elvis Presley
Priscilla and the Viva Las Vegas actor, who first met in 1959, were married from 1967 to 1973. Elvis died at age 42 in 1977 after suffering cardiac arrest. The couple's only daughter, Lisa Marie, died at age 54 in January 2023 hours after being hospitalized for an apparent cardiac arrest and two days after attending the 80th Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Photoreporters/Shutterstock
Michael Stone
After splitting from Elvis in 1972, Priscilla moved on with Stone, a martial arts instructor. The pair dated until 1975.
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Robert Kardashian
The Naked Gun actress briefly dated the lawyer from 1975 to 1976. Kardashian died in 2003 at age 59 after a battle with esophageal cancer.
Credit: Kip Rano/Shutterstock
Michael Edwards
Priscilla dated the model and actor from 1978 to 1984. In his 1988 book, Priscilla, Elvis and Me, Edwards claimed that he developed feelings for Lisa Marie while in a relationship with her mother. In a 2003 Playboy interview, Lisa Marie claimed that Edwards was "inappropriate" with her during his romance with Priscilla. At the time of their relationship, Lisa Marie was between the ages of 10 and 16.
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Richard Gere
Edwards claimed in his book that Priscilla told him she had a one-night stand with the Pretty Woman actor in 1983.
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Julio Iglesias
Edwards also alleged that his ex-girlfriend had a fling with the pop star in the early 1980s.
Credit: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock
Marco Garibaldi
Priscilla dated the film producer from 1984 to 2006. The duo share one child, son Navarone.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Nigel Lythgoe
The Melrose Place alum was linked to the British TV exec from 2006 to 2009.
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Richie Palmer
Priscilla and Palmer had a brief relationship that lasted from 2010 to 2011.
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Toby Anstis
The former Spin City star and the radio DJ sparked romance rumors in 2013 after they were photographed kissing in London. The pair later claimed the smooch was a friendly farewell.