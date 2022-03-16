Their own love stories! From Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell to Lauren Graham and Peter Krause, some Hollywood couples have chosen not to get married.

Hawn was previously married to Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976 and to Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982 before she sparked her romance with Russell in 1983. The big-screen icons never tied the knot — and Hawn thinks they’re better for it.

“I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it’s important to be married,” the First Wives Club actress said during a 2015 appearance on the U.K.’s Loose Women. “If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.”

Kate Hudson’s mom asserted that both she and Russell liked “the choice” of staying put in their relationship without the pressure of marriage.

The Silkwood star, for his part, exchanged vows with Season Hubley in 1979. The pair divorced after less than five years, which impacted Russell’s perspective in his romance with Hawn.

“We said if this is ever an issue, if the kids feel we need to do this, then we’ll get married,” the Hateful Eight actor told Today in November 2020, as his partner chimed in, “They didn’t want us to get married.”

Much like the Christmas Chronicles costars, Graham and Krause remain solid in their relationship status without being husband and wife. Though their paths initially crossed in the ‘90s, sparks flew when the twosome portrayed siblings on NBC’s Parenthood. They’ve kept their private life under the radar ever since.

“Nobody knew about it for a while because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out,” the Evan Almighty actress told Redbook in October 2010. “I’ve also been really protective of it because it’s important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show.”

Four years later, the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum reassured Ellen DeGeneres that her relationship with Krause is “good the way it is” — and didn’t have to be anything more.

Scroll down to see which Hollywood power couples have yet to tie the knot: