A love for the storybooks! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been going strong for decades, proving that Hollywood romances can last.

The duo met on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966, but it wasn’t until they met up again on the set of their second film, 1983’s Swing Shift, that they began dating.

Before becoming a couple, the former child star was married to Season Hubley from 1979 to 1983, with whom he shares son Boston Russell. Hawn, for her part, was previously married twice. First to Gus Trinkonis from 1969 to 1976 and then to Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982. The two who share son Oliver Hudson and daughter Kate Hudson.

In 1986, the Kurt and Hawn welcomed their only son together, Wyatt Russell, who is also an actor like his parents. In 1987 they shared the screen once again for Overboard, where they played opposites who fall in love after Joanna (Hawn) falls off her yacht and Dean (Kurt) claims she’s his wife.

“[Kurt] came from three sisters and a very strong family unit. I came from one sister and two parents and a big family unit. That’s what we care about,” the Washington D.C. native told Porter in 2015 about what matters most to the couple. “We talked about relationships and commonality early on. We had nannies, there’s no doubt about it. We’ve both been working. But we were very present with our children. It’s the same way we grew up.”

Over the course of their more than three-decade-long love story, the duo have acted together four times, with their fifth film reunion coming up in Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles 2 in 2020. Throughout their romance, the two have always supported one another’s careers and inspired fans by example.

“I think the secret is to know when to depend on somebody and when not to. It’s important that you are able to hold up your side of the house,” Hawn told Woman’s Day in 2007. “I believe that one person can’t bear the whole burden because then their shoulders start getting heavy. The other part is to stay as sexy as you can and make sure you focus on all of those aspects of a healthy relationship — and sexuality is definitely one of them.”

The duo have never wed but are happy with their partnership and continually growing family. In addition to four kids between them, Kurt and Hawn are grandparents to six little ones as of March 2020.

Scroll down to take a look back at the pair’s Hollywood love story.