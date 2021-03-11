Kate Hudson has another nephew! Wyatt Russell’s wife, Meredith Hagner, revealed on Thursday, March 11, that she had given birth to their first child, a baby boy.

“VOGUE, BABY!” the new mom, 33, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “And right after these photos we HAD A BABY, BABY! April issue of @voguemagazine in our van, Carnella, which we lived in for a big chunk of my pregnancy. Two weeks after these photos were taken, we welcomed the heavenly Buddy Prine Russell into the world! It’s been nothing short of magic.”

The Almost Famous star, 41, announced in November that her sister-in-law, 33, was pregnant. “Celebrating our next family member today,” the Fabletics cocreator captioned Instagram photos at the time from Hagner’s baby shower. “First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel. We are over the moon and can’t wait!!!!”

The Los Angeles native kissed the pregnant star’s stomach in the social media upload. Blue balloons could be seen in the background.

Hagner went on to post a slideshow of photos from her party, featuring Hudson and the Pretty Fun author’s mom, Goldie Hawn. “Cat (baby) is out of the bag!” the North Carolina native wrote. “But still very much in the bag (placenta). What a wild gift to carry this sweet life. my soulmate/ husband and I are overjoyed. Thanks to my California nearest and dearests for this magical, heavily COVID-tested day.”

She and Russell, 34, wed in September 2019 in Aspen, Colorado, three years after they met on the set of Folk Hero & Funny Guy. The athlete, who was previously married to Sanne Hamers from 2012 to 2017, proposed to Hagner in December 2018.

The former professional ice hockey player’s sister is the mother of three children — Ryder, 16, with Chris Robinson, Bingham, 9, with Matt Bellamy, and Rani, 2, with Danny Fujikawa.

The Golden Globe winner became an aunt in 2007 when her and Russell’s brother, Oliver Hudson, welcomed Wilder, 13, followed by Bodhi, 10, and Rio, 7, in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

Oliver, 44, is a “cool uncle,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2018. “I let my kids watch movies that I probably shouldn’t, so when Kate’s kids come to my house, I’m sure they’re pretty excited because I let them watch things that Kate will not let them watch. Worth the risk. You need an uncle that’s gonna let them do things. That’s the point!”