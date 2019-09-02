



A family affair! Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner tied the knot at his parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s home near Aspen, Colorado, E! News reports.

The newlyweds exchanged vows over Labor Day weekend in front of guests including Hawn, 73, and Kurt, 68, as well as the groom’s siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.

The Overboard costars have owned the legendary Home Run Ranch in Snowmass Village, Colorado, for more than three decades. Their children grew up there and are still known to visit the area often.

Wyatt, 33, and Hagner, 32, started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the movie Folk Hero & Funny Guy. They bought a house together in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles in April 2018, and announced their engagement over the Christmas holiday.

“The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world,” the Search Party star wrote on Instagram in December 2018. “It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!”

Hagner celebrated her impending nuptials with a bachelorette party in late July.

This is the second marriage for the former ice hockey player, who was previously wed to stylist Sanne Hamers from 2014 to 2017.

Hawn, for her part, shares Oliver, 42, and Kate, 40, with her ex-husband Bill Hudson, to whom she was married from 1976 to 1982. She started dating Kurt a year after finalizing her divorce from Bill. Kurt is also the father of son Boston Russell, 39, with his ex-wife, Season Hubley.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!