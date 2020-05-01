Eva Mendes Defends Ryan Gosling’s Parenting: He’s a ‘Wonderful’ Father

Coming to his defense! Eva Mendes had the best response to an Instagram user slamming her partner Ryan Gosling’s parenting.

“I really love you, really I do, but yesterday under your last [post], I saw that someone had thought what sometimes I thought,” one of the actress’ followers commented on a Thursday, April 30, Instagram upload. “I mean sometimes you seem [like] a struggl[ing] single mother and we know that you have a man, but the way you write, I mean, [it] seems that your [partner] let the hard job to you and he doesn’t help you.”

The Hitch star, 46, thanked the social media user for the “honest comment” and gave her an “honest answer.”

Mendes, who shares Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 4, with Gosling, 39, wrote, “I love women. I’m a girls’ girl. I love connecting to women. That’s mainly why I have this page. So when I say I’m a ‘tired mama’ and want to connect to other ‘tired mamas’ it’s not about excluding the fathers or other caregivers that do so much. It’s just me connecting to other women but in no way does it de-value what papas do. And why I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father is because I keep that part private.”

The Florida native went on to write that she doesn’t “feel comfortable crossing the boundary” she’s set for herself to not involve the actor on social media.

“I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much,” the fashion designer explained. “It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer and I really do love connecting to you women.”

The CIRCA Beauty creative director started dating her Place Beyond the Pines costar in 2011 and they welcomed Esmeralda and Amada in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

The family of four have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mendes has documented their social distancing on social media, from crayon drawings to playing music.