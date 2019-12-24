



Just like Us! Eva Mendes is “tired” preparing for Christmas festivities with her and Ryan Gosling’s daughters.

“Right now. Wrapping gifts,” the actress, 45, captioned a Monday, December 23, Instagram selfie with her face half-covered by a Santa hat. “Hiding my tired eyes. How you all handling it? Any tips from other mamas out there?! How to get through these next two days with a 3 and a 5 year old?!”

While some of the Florida native’s followers recommended “a nice glass of wine” or “binge-watching a Netflix show while wrapping gifts,” one told Mendes not to worry, calling Gosling, 39, “a lucky man.” The Instagram user added, “I’m amazed at how you manage your time with everything going on personally and professionally.”

The Hitch star replied, “Don’t give me too much credit. I don’t know what I’m doing. But thanks anyway!”

Mendes and the actor welcomed Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Since then, the fashion designer has taken an acting hiatus to care for her kids.

“It’s so fun and beautiful and maddening,” she said of staying at home with the little ones during a September Access Daily appearance. “It’s so hard, of course. But it’s like that feeling of … you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.’”

She added, “I’m so thankful I have the opportunity to be home with them.”

Mendes, who met Gosling on 2013’s Place Beyond the Pines, gushed at the time that she would love to work with him again. “He’s just such a creative genius,” she told the outlet. “There’s always stuff going on there, but I would love to at any time. I would audition for him any day.”

In August, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Mendes is “looking to get back out there” and return to work. “She’s auditioning again,” the insider revealed.