



She’s back! Eva Mendes — who made her name in movies like Once Upon a Time in Mexico and Hitch and was last seen on the big screen in 2014’s Lost River directed by partner Ryan Gosling — is ready to return to work.

The actress, 45, is “looking to get back out there,” a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly in the new issue. “She’s auditioning again.”

The news comes after the fashion designer revealed last year that she wasn’t sure she’d ever return to acting. “I’m just so obsessed with my kids that I don’t want to leave them,” she said about her daughters, Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 3, whom she shares with Gosling, 38.

The couple have been together since 2011 after meeting on the set of A Place Beyond the Pines, and welcomed their daughters in 2014 and 2016.

With reporting by Brody Brown

