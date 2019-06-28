Getting nostalgic! Eva Mendes shared a rare video with husband Ryan Gosling from the film on which they met.

“Flashing back to one of my favorite scenes from A Place Beyond the Pines,” the Hitch star, 45, wrote of the clip via Instagram on Friday, June 28.

The scene shows a bleached blond, tattooed Gosling, now 38, portraying stuntman Luke Glaston, as he revs up a motorcycle while holding his onscreen baby with ex-lover Romina Gutierrez (Mendes), who snuggles in close for a family photo.

Mendes admitted to Extra in March that she would love to work with her husband again. “Ryan Gosling,” she answered when asked who her dream costar for her next project would be.

The notoriously private fashion designer has been more vocal about her spouse of three years as of late: In April, she confessed that having children wasn’t something she thought about prior to being introduced to her love on the set of their shared 2012 movie.

“[Kids were] the furthest thing from my mind,” she told Women’s Health in May 2019. “Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

Mendes also gushed about the Oscar nominee on a May 20 appearance on The Talk. “I was never one of those women who really wanted children, and then I fell in love with Ryan,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I get it. I don’t want children, I want your children. I want your babies.”

The Ghost Rider star gave birth to the pair’s first daughter, Esmerelda, 4, in September 2014. In May 2016, daughter Amada, 3, followed — the same year Us Weekly confirmed that Mendes and Gosling had secretly tied the knot.

Mendes’ openness is a change of pace for the pair. As a source told Us in November, “You’re not going to see them out on the town or hanging with other celebrities very often.”

The insider noted that much of their closed-off lifestyle is a result of the La La Land actor’s desire to keep his personal life under wraps. “Ryan wants to keep his private life out of the public’s reach … [but he] is completely infatuated with Eva. His main goal is to make her happy.”

