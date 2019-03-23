Ready to mix business with pleasure! Eva Mendes has not appeared onscreen since her 2014 film, Lost River. So, what would bring her back to acting? Her costar turned partner, Ryan Gosling.

Extra asked the Hitch star whom she would want to work with on her next project. “Ryan Gosling,” she confessed with a smile, noting that she would “absolutely” trade lines with the Notebook actor again. The couple previously costarred in 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines.

“I’m excited to go back to work,” Mendes, 45, explained. “It’s just not, like, I’m dying to do a movie again, so it has to be something really special.”

In addition, the actress opened up about the pair’s differing parenting styles when it comes to daughters Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 2. “I think I am [stricter],” she admitted. “There’s that term ‘helicopter parent,’ but aren’t you supposed to be a helicopter parent? … I’m strict about what they eat and what they wear and what time they go to bed. … And what they watch.”

Gosling, 38, and Mendes rarely allow their relationship or family into the spotlight. “They’re extremely private,” a source told Us Weekly in November 2018. “You’re not going to see them out on the town or hanging with other celebrities very often. Ryan wants to keep his private life out of the public’s reach.”

Their romance is of the utmost importance to the La La Land star too. “Ryan is completely infatuated with Eva,” the insider added. “His main goal is to make her happy.”

Mendes explained her retreat from the public eye to Shape in March 2017. “What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” she said. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”

