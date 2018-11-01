Ryan Gosling ‘Is Completely Infatuated’ With Wife Eva Mendes

While most Hollywood couples parade about their love, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have kept their seven-year romance almost entirely out of the spotlight.

“They’re extremely private,” a source close to the couple reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “You’re not going to see them out on the town or hanging with other celebrities very often. Ryan wants to keep his private life out of the public’s reach.”

But behind closed doors, the parents of daughters Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 2 — who have not walked a carpet together since 2013! — are devoted to each other. Adds a second source, “Ryan is completely infatuated with Eva. His main goal is to make her happy.”

