Hey girl, it’s Ryan Gosling’s birthday. The Notebook actor has been making Us swoon since his days as a Mouseketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club. Gosling turns 37 on Sunday November 12, and to celebrate, Us Weekly rounded up 10 of his cutest moments. Watch the video to relive his most adorable moments and watch the full clips below!

10. Saturday Night Live (2017)

Gosling hosted the season premiere of Saturday Night Live’s 43rd season on September 30, 2017, with musical guest, Jay-Z.

9. La La Land (2016)

The actor made his musical debut with La La Land in 2016, alongside costar Emma Roberts, proving he’s a triple threat: he can act, he can sing and he can dance!

8. Entertainment Tonight (1998)

18-year old Gosling gushed as he revealed his best pickup lines to Entertainment Tonight in 1998.

7. Remember the Titans (2000)

Gosling proved that “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” for him over and over again. Watch him sing his heart out in this scene from Remember the Titans.

6. Jimmy Kimmel Live (2016)

Gosling gave the late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel a lesson in ballroom dancing.

5. Blue Valentine (2010)

Watch as he serenades his costar Michelle Williams while playing the ukulele in the trailer for Blue Valentine.

4. The Ellen Show (2017)

The actor reflected on losing his 17-year-old dog, George. “I think he thought that being a dog was beneath him,” he told the daytime talk show host, Ellen Degeneres.

3. Mickey Mouse Club (1993)

Throwback! Gosling and a young Justin Timberlake are too cute for words in this Mickey Mouse Club clip from the early ‘90s!

2. Good Morning America

Gosling gushed over his family to GMA host, Amy Robach. “It’s heaven. It’s like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels. It’s a ray of sunshine, in a dark time.”

1. The Notebook (2004)

Noah and Allie forever! The chemistry between Rachel McAdams and Gosling is undeniable in this 2004 flick. “It wasn’t over … and it still isn’t over!”

