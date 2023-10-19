‘The All New Mickey Mouse Club’ Stars: Then and Now!

Before making it big in Hollywood, many A-list stars got their start as a Mouseketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club.

The variety show — which was created by Walt Disney himself — began in 1955 but was rebranded and revived several times throughout history. When the Disney Channel was launched in 1983, reruns of the original show began to air and grew popular amongst young viewers.

The Mickey Mouse Club‘s resurgence led to the creation of the most notable revival, the 1989 installment titled The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, also known as MMC.

The show featured comedy sketches and music videos performed by child stars who would go on to become superstars. It introduced the world to the talented Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling and others. MMC ran for five seasons before taking its final curtain call in 1994.

Keep scrolling to see the ’90s Mouseketeers back then and where they are now: