It’s a small world after all! The All-New Mickey Mouse Club costars Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling reunited 25 years after making their TV debuts.

The Princess of Pop, 36, and the Oscar nominee, 37, bumped into each other at a taping for the Friday, October 12, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. They did not appear on the talk show together, but they did pose for a photo backstage with host Ellen DeGeneres.

“Neither one of us could remember [the last time we saw each other], which I think is a sign that it’s been a while,” Gosling told DeGeneres, 60, during his interview. “I remember when we first got to the show, they sort of had all the kids perform for one another. It was Christina Aguilera and then Britney performed, and I remember thinking, ‘OK, so they’re, like, freakishly talented.’ I was used to working with talented people, but that was another level.”

The First Man actor joked that when it was time for him to perform for his fellow child stars, he went on stage and “was just like, ‘I’m Canadian!’ and they were like, ‘Good.’”

Spears, Gosling and Aguilera, 37, starred on the Disney Channel revival of the 1950s variety show alongside the “Toxic” singer’s future boyfriend Justin Timberlake and his ‘NSync bandmate JC Chasez.

“It was a really good time,” Spears told Entertainment Tonight in July. “It was probably one of the most special times in my life.”

The Grammy winner made a brief appearance on Ellen on Friday to tease that she has has “a huge announcement” to make on October 18. Fans speculated on Twitter that it may be a new album or Spears’ second Las Vegas residency.

