



Real talk! Eva Mendes opened up about how she and longtime love Ryan Gosling approach parenting daughters Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3.

“It’s so fun and beautiful and maddening,” the actress, 45, admitted during her Thursday, September 12, appearance on Access Daily. “It’s so hard, of course. But it’s like that feeling of … you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.’”

She added: “I’m so thankful I have the opportunity to be home with them.”

Mendes elaborated on her children, about whom the couple are notoriously private. “Right now, they have every bug. They just like a lot of arts and crafts, a lot of painting,” she revealed when asked whether they want to pursue acting. “We have instruments around. They pick them up, and we can’t say they actually play anything, but it’s just a playful environment.”

As for the pair’s alone time, the Hitch star acknowledged that date nights take “a lot of prep,” but their loved ones step in to help. “Luckily we have a lot of family support. A lot of family,” she noted. “My family lives here. His family comes in. They live in Canada, but they come in all the time and stay for a very long time, and it’s very welcomed.”

Mendes also touched on whether she would collaborate with Gosling, 38, in the future. “He’s just such a creative genius. There’s always stuff going on there, but I would love to at any time. I would audition for him any day,” she joked.

The Place Beyond the Pines costars have been together since 2011.

Mendes took time away from the spotlight after welcoming their daughters. Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month that the 2 Fast 2 Furious star is “looking to get back out there” and “auditioning again.”

