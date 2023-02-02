Pressing forward. Riley Keough‘s family is impressed with the way she’s been handling things after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Riley is taking charge and poised for a huge role in the whole family estate moving forward,” the source says of the Zola actress, 33. “She’s been front and center helping with the funeral arrangements, sitting down with Lisa Marie’s people to handle her will, the custody situation involving [Michael Lockwood], plus taking care of the twins and comforting [grandmother] Priscilla [Presley] and many others her mom left behind.”

The Girlfriend Experience alum is the eldest daughter of Lisa Marie and her ex-husband Danny Keough. The former couple, who divorced in 1994, also shared son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27. The late “Storm & Grace” singer and Lockwood, 61, are the parents of twins Finley and Harper, 14. The former couple split in 2016 after 10 years of marriage.

Riley, for her part, recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Ben Smith-Petersen. The duo confirmed the news at a January 22 memorial service for Lisa Marie, who died on January 12 at age 54.

“Everyone’s in awe of the strength and courage Riley’s showing, but what’s also evident here is that she’s a born leader who’s balanced, levelheaded and someone the family can count on to make the right big-picture calls,” the insider says of the Mad Max: Fury Road actress. “Lisa Marie adored her. She was her rock for years before she died — now it’s even more obvious why, even if it is unbearably tragic.”

After Lisa Marie’s death, her daughters inherited Graceland, the Memphis, Tennessee, estate built by her father, Elvis Presley. The “Lights Out” songstress was the only child of Priscilla, 77, and the late rock icon, who died in 1977 at age 42. The Dallas alum also shares son Navarone Garibaldi, 35, with ex Marco Garibaldi.

Last month, Priscilla contested Lisa Marie’s will, claiming that a previously added 2016 amendment featured an invalid signature. In a court filing obtained by Us, Priscilla alleged that she and Lisa Marie’s former business manager Barry Siegel were co-trustees of the estate before an addition removed them in favor of Riley and Benjamin.

As the will stands, Riley is the sole trustee of the estate since her brother’s death, but Priscilla claims that the signature on the amendment was forged. Per the terms of the living trust, the New York native would’ve been notified that she was no longer the trustee, but she claims she was never informed. Riley has not yet responded to her grandmother’s allegations.

Priscilla confirmed her daughter’s death hours after the late singer was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the Elvis and Me author said in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

For more on how Riley is coping with Lisa Marie’s death, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.